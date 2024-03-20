Man United’s Kobbie Mainoo ranked as seventh-best wonderkid in world football



Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been ranked as the seventh-best wonderkid in world football.

This comes as the United homegrown star enjoys a fairytale breakthrough campaign.

Ever since he came into the team following a three-month period on the sidelines due to an injury suffered in pre-season, Mainoo has been a revelation.

He has earned praise from his colleagues, the media and supporters for his calm, composed and silky displays that have often made him stand out head and shoulders above some of his more senior and experienced teammates.

The 18-year-old is now undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet whenever Erik ten Hag is picking his starting XI.

For United this term, Mainoo has made 22 appearances across all competitions. He has registered two goals in that time.

He won United’s January Player of the Month award and followed it up by claiming the Premier League’s February Goal of the Month accolade following his fantastic last-minute solo effort against Wolves, which won the match for the Red Devils.

Mainoo was initially snubbed by Gareth Southgate for a first senior England call-up. The Three Lions boss had provisionally planned to fast-track the Carrington academy graduate into the U21s.

However, after a stellar display against Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup last Sunday, Southgate seemingly changed his made and made Mainoo an extremely late addition to his national team set-up.

GOAL recently published their annual NXGN list which highlights “50 of the most incredible talents to have been born after January 1, 2005.”

The NXGN list ranks the best and most outstanding teenage talents in men’s and women’s football across the world.

The likes of Jude Bellingham and United loanee Jadon Sancho are some players to have come in at first position in GOAL’s prestigious rankings.

The publication notes, “Covering all five continents and representing 17 different countries, the 2024 NXGN list is a truly global one, featuring established senior internationals, title winners and names that are set to light up major tournaments this summer.”

Mainoo came in at seventh place – one position above Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz and a place below Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

16-year-old Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal was named as the best wonderkid in the world. Endrick (Palmeiras), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris-Saint Germain) and Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich) round up the top four respectively.

This recognition is yet another feather in Mainoo’s cap. The sky is the limit for the midfielder who at the moment, has the world at his feet.

