Manchester United “closely monitoring” Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid



A forward player is sure to join Manchester United’s attacking ranks this summer as the club has looked toothless in Rasmus Hojlund’s absence.

A striker will be inevitable but an argument can be made that with the underperformance of Antony, Jadon Sancho’s future uncertain, and Omari Forson not impressing, United also need a wide forward.

As such, Spanish outlet Sport reports that United are “closely monitoring” the situation of Rodrygo at Real Madrid.

The Brazilian’s place in the team will be further squeezed next season as Kylian Mbappe and Endrick join the ranks.

Vinicius Jr is the one indispensable asset in the front line and the likes of Arda Guler and Brahim Diaz are ever-improving as backups.

Consequently, Rodrygo could seek assurances from the Los Blancos management about his place in the team which looks secure for now.

However, in case he looks for a change of scenery, the report states that United, along with Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal, will head the queue of interested parties.

It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get their hands on a potentially generational talent especially since his release clause in normal circumstances is north of €1 billion.

Having said that, the report makes it clear that his immediate future is in Madrid and the player hopes to continue there, while the club is also reticent to explore a sale right now.

Still, things change quickly in football and if Endrick hits the ground running, then with Mbappe and Vinicius completing the forward line, Rodrygo could quickly become expendable.

As per the report, a big factor working in this “special” player’s favour is manager Carlo Ancelotti’s unwavering support but even that can change because performances trump everything and his own future at the club is effectively a case of taking it season-by-season.

In any case, it is encouraging that United are keeping tabs on a player who could be a huge statement signing while also fitting their bill of a young and upcoming superstar with potential.

