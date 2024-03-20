Manchester United have no plans of selling Harry Maguire in the summer



Manchester United’s team bore a highly unconventional look at times during the closing stages of their FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Liverpool as they had to twice come back from a goal down to eventually emerge 4-3 winners.

Erik ten Hag was forced to thrown the kitchen sink on Sunday and at times, Harry Maguire was the lone centre-back in defence while everyone else pushed forward while when going long, he was also seen playing as the auxiliary striker.

The England international has enjoyed something of a career renaissance this term, starting 19 times in all competitions already as compared to 16 times all season last time out.

He was close to a summer exit with West Ham United even agreeing a fee with the Red Devils only for the move to fall through at the last minute.

Renaissance man

Despite intense criticism from all quarters, he has gone about training and performing as professionally as possible and his desire and availability have impressed the manager.

However, it was revealed that the Hammers will once again come back for the England international this summer while United even had plans of using the £80 million man in a potential swap deal involving Lucas Paqueta coming to the Theatre of Dreams.

Givemesport have now indicated that these are all hearsay with the new minority stakeholders keen on holding on to the 31-year-old with his experience and leadership traits considered invaluable.

Additionally, the report has also claimed that Victor Lindelof has a higher chance of departing at the end of the season as compared to the former Leicester City man.

Maguire to stay

“Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is attracting interest from West Ham United, but the Red Devils aren’t actively looking to offload the England international as it stands, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

“His performances have come under intense scrutiny during his time at Old Trafford, but the English defender has restored his reputation this term with ten Hag utilising him as a key player.

“The Red Devils believe Maguire has important leadership traits and experience within the United squad. In terms of outgoings, Victor Lindelof is a more plausible exit than Maguire as it stands.”

Interestingly, Dean Jones has also claimed that United would only consider a sale if a vastly improved offer to the current Hammers deal is presented to them.