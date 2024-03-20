Manchester United medical team failed to spot Casemiro’s injury



Manchester United were dealt a major blow in the build-up to their crucial FA Cup quarterfinal game against fierce rivals Liverpool when news broke of Casemiro’s injury.

That meant a change in shape was in order on the day of the game and Kobbie Mainoo ended up playing in his stead and produced yet another masterclass, but as Erik ten Hag claimed, United could certainly have done with the Brazilian.

Casemiro was also forced to pull out of the upcoming internationals and this has been a sad sophomore season in England for the former Real Madrid superstar.

Injuries have started piling up with the 32-year-old missing 18 games this term and it has impacted his speed as the midfield general looks to have lost a yard of pace.

Casemiro’s injury woes

He has struggled to track back unlike last season and is often seen diving into strange sliding challenges with the new co-owners thinking of moving him on despite the huge splurge on his services just a season ago.

Interesting tidbits about his injury have been revealed by Trivela (via Sport Witness). They have claimed United doctors did not feel the five-time Champions League winner was that badly injured that he had to miss Sunday’s Cup clash.

The player is said to have felt his hamstring, which has troubled him throughout the campaign and had kept him out for an extended period last year.

The player did not take any risks and consulted with a personal doctor who had treated him in the past and he found that the midfielder was indeed carrying a “small injury”.

If the Brazil international had played at Old Trafford against the Merseysiders, chances of aggravating the injury was high and it could have become a “much bigger problem” for Erik ten Hag whose team have suffered from a huge injury crisis.

Inept medical team

Question marks have been raised about the Dutchman’s intense training methods, which many players have attributed as one of the reasons behind the team’s lethargic matchday displays.

This also calls into question the effectiveness of United’s medical department who have been criticised for their inability to deal with the injury crisis this term.

INEOS are currently undertaking an overhaul of the medical department as well and hopefully, that will pay dividends moving forward.

Fans will be hoping Casemiro can recover quickly and recover in time for the Brentford game. United are still fighting for Champions League qualification while a date with Coventry City at Wembley for the FA Cup semifinals also awaits.