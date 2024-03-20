Manchester United target Diant Ramaj weighs in on potential move from Ajax

Manchester United target, Diant Ramaj, has given his thoughts on recent reports linking him to a move away from Ajax.

Despite the Dutch side suffering an horrific season to date for their standards, where they sit fifth in the table and a massive 31 points off PSV Eindhoven at the top of the league, their new keeper Ramaj has been one of the shining lights of the campaign.

Consequently, the German has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including United.

It was relayed by The Peoples Person at the end of last month that the keeper’s impressive form after replacing Geronimo Rulli and Jay Gorter as the first choice keeper at the Johan Cruyff Arena, has led to a battle between the Red Devils, Arsenal and Chelsea for the player’s services.

Commenting to Voetbal International on rumours of a potential move in the future the German under-20 international stated, “I’ve heard that too, yes. I see things like that as feedback for my work here”.

“I see the fact that big clubs are showing interest as a compliment. I will continue to work on everything, as I am doing now”.

The keeper stressed however that he would now allow himself to become distracted by such talk.

“I don’t let myself get carried away, I just stay calm and keep improving details”.

“That’s all that’s in my head, I’m too busy for other things [like a transfer] – that’s work for my agents to deal with”.

The keeper went on to suggest that he would be happy with a move in the future and that he is confident in his own ability to manage the expectations of such a career step.

“I’m not afraid of anything, because I know what I can do. I just want to do my best here, let’s see what the future brings”.

United have had their own issues in the position this year when they completely revolutionised their goalkeeping department last summer by replacing both David de Gea and Dean Henderson with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The Cameroonian made an appalling start, mainly in the Champions League but he has since steadied the ship and been one of United’s most consistent players in 2024.

Bayindir on the other hand, has only made one appearance against Newport County in the FA Cup and is rumoured to be unhappy with his lack of gametime and seeking a move back to Turkey.

If Erik ten Hag manages to survive as coach of the Red Devils into this summer, we know he has no issues buying a player from the Eredivisie or his former side, so Ramaj might just get his big club move to back up Onana in the future.