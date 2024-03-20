Peter Schmeichel lavishes praise on Erik ten Hag’s attitude during FA Cup victory over Liverpool

Manchester United legend, Peter Schmeichel, has complimented Erik ten Hag’s response to the Manchester derby day defeat in the last two matches.

After suffering a humbling 3-1 defeat to City, where the team battled hard but were ultimately outclassed in every department, United beat Everton 2-0 in a far from convincing display a couple of weekends ago.

However, Ten Hag’s men also managed to overcome arch-rivals Liverpool in a classic cup tie that will be retold time and time again amongst future generations of Red Devils fans.

Schmeichel had been vocal in his critique of the Dutchman’s tactics on derby day, questioning why the team had decided to defend so deep and fall back to invite so much pressure which eventually resulted in three goals being conceded.

However, nobody could have accused the Old Trafford side of falling back and defending against Liverpool as a match that sometimes resembled a basketball game finished with 53 shots and a combined 22 efforts on target from both teams.

The Treble winning keeper was full of praise for the United manager this time around and told the BBC, “the way United won that game pleases me enormously because it is something that has gone out of their game in the past few years”.

“I haven’t seen that urgent willingness to do absolutely crazy things in order to achieve that win”.

The pundit was referencing the tactical switch at half time in extra time when the home side effectively played with two defenders when Antony was converted to a left back and Bruno Fernandes a quarter back style centre back alongside Harry Maguire.

“We call that risk mode where you put everything in there in order to win”.

“But what a performance from Ten Hag and the players responded to what he wanted to do”.

The Dane also waxed lyrical on the former Ajax man’s work with youngster Alejandro Garnacho and claimed he was key to the 19 year old’s progression this term.

“I think Ten Hag has done really, really well in the past couple of games. He has got Alejandro Garnacho looking like someone who can play every game and work hard the whole time. That comes from the manager telling and teaching him how to be on the pitch.”

Finally, the 60 year old was even impressed by how the manager dressed for the occasion.

“Most people will say this doesn’t mean anything but he came on that pitch yesterday in a suit and tie and looked like a different man. He looked like the manager, like a strong character. Sometimes these little changes have a massive impact.

“If this is how Ten Hag is going to approach this next period, then I don’t see any reason for a change. There are lots of other positions that need changing in the club and you can’t do it all in one go.”

With news breaking yesterday that INEOS are toying with the idea of trying to bring Gareth Southgate to the club, many United fans will be hoping that there is much more to come from Ten Hag and that Schmeichel is right in that the former Ajax coach is beginning to turn a corner.