Shock report suggests Man United have “reached an agreement in principle” with Barcelona for Raphinha



Manchester United have reportedly struck an agreement with Barcelona for the shock signing of Raphinha.

United were interested in signing Raphinha while he was at old rivals Leeds United, but the winger elected to complete a move to Camp Nou instead.

The player himself admitted that a transfer to United was on the cards before he joined the Catalan giants.

The left-footed Brazil international has returned 37 goal contributions in 78 matches for the Blaugrana but in recent games has had to lay second fiddle to the outstanding Lamine Yamal, who has taken La Liga by storm.

United could be on the hunt for a right winger, especially amidst doubts over the long-term future of Antony at Old Trafford.

It has been suggested that Antony could be made available for sale this summer with United keen on cutting their losses and offloading him.

Already, the Red Devils have been linked to players such as Michael Olise (Crystal Palace), Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao).

However, according to a shock report from Spain, it’s Raphinha who is closest to signing for the 20-time English champions.

The newspaper states that United are in “full negotiations” with Barca for the player.

Indeed, it’s believed that the two European giants “have already reached an agreement in principle” over a surprise €50million transfer deal.

This figure is before add-ons and other performance-related bonuses have not been taken into account.

Barcelona’s financial troubles are well documented and they need to sell before buying. Rather than selling their established starters and most promising youngsters like Yamal, Ronald Araujo, Pedri and Gavi, they’re open to parting ways with the more fringe stars like Raphinha.

It’s important to note that this report should be taken with a pinch of salt. The outlet in question is not the most reliable in terms of transfer news and their information will need to be backed or supported by more reputable sources.

Raphinha has made 28 appearances across all competitions this term. He has five goals and nine assists to his name in that time.

