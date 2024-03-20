The five areas Manchester United must address this summer – Centre-Back



As part of a series exploring where Manchester United need to focus their recruitment drive this summer, The Peoples Person will offer five articles across five days, explaining why a particular position must be prioritised, and why a specific player is the ideal target for the role.

An article a day until any worries about the United squad drift away.

With the upcoming transfer window constituting the first major test of the INEOS revolution at Old Trafford, it is imperative the club’s new leadership structure hit the mark this summer with new signings. And with uncertainty over the long-term future of Erik ten Hag likely to continue until the end of the season, any players INEOS identify will have to possess quality and tactical flexibility in equal measure, to account for a potential managerial change.

So too will budgetary restraints be a factor.

As explained in greater detail here, INEOS are expected to be armed with a considerable war-chest for their first transfer window, but five different areas needing five different solutions means the club will need to be mindful with their money. The Peoples Person anticipate a budget in the region of £250 million, helped by sales.

With these stipulations in mind, the first position Old Trafford officials must target this summer is a new centre-back.

Injury Crisis in Central Defence

Owing to an almost unprecedent injury crisis, Ten Hag has been forced to field eleven different centre-back combinations this season.

By comparison, Mikel Arteta has chosen the same defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes in Arsenal’s last twenty-four games, only breaking this partnership in the Carabao Cup to rest Saliba. As a result of this consistent stability, Arsenal have far and away the best defence in England this year; a view further strengthened by the fact they fell to a 3-1 defeat to West Ham in this Carabao Cup match without their usual centre-back duo.

In September, Lisandro Martinez – United’s undisputed first-choice centre-back – suffered a relapse to the metatarsal injury which ruled him out of the run-in last season, side-lining him for nearly four months. He returned in January, helping United to win three out of three games he started, before sustaining an MCL injury against West Ham. The Argentine is likely to return from this issue at the end of the month.

United have struggled enormously in Martinez’s absence, missing his defensive solidity, but also his ability to play forward from deep.

Furthermore, at various different points this season, the 25-year-old has been joined on the treatment table by Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelof – the club’s three other senior centre-backs.

For their own trip to London to play West Ham before Christmas, United lined up with a partnership of Jonny Evans and Willy Kambwala at the heart of his defence, as all four first-choice defenders were unavailable. Evans, 36, was only signed in the summer as a last-ditch insurance policy having been let go by relegated Leicester, while Kambwala was a 19-year-old academy graduate making his senior debut.

Predictably, United fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Uncertain Futures

Beyond this issue of injury, the future of many of United’s central defenders is doubtful.

While Martinez will play a key role for the club next season, and Kambwala will continue his development as a highly-regarded youngster, none of the other centre-backs in Ten Hag’s squad are assured to remain at Old Trafford this summer.

Despite a resurgence in form, Maguire continues to be linked with a move away from United, after having come very close to joining West Ham last year. David Moyes is believed to be keen for his club to revisit a move for the England international at the end of the season. Maguire has a year remaining on his deal, though the club reserves the right to extend his contract by twelve months, and will turn 32 next season.

Varane’s contract expires this summer after Old Trafford officials chose not to activate the one-year extension clause in his deal. Discussions over a new deal, on reduced wages or with appearance clauses, are believed to have been initiated but Fabrizio Romano reveals there is no confirmation of this.

🚨🔴 No confirmation on reports about new contract proposal from Man United to Rapha Varane based on appearances. Understand Man Utd have currently not sent any new deal proposal to Varane, no negotiations taking place yet. Current deal expires in three months. pic.twitter.com/pODUb0XnC8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 19, 2024

The Frenchman will also turn 32 next season, and has constantly struggled with injury since swapping Madrid for Manchester in 2021.

Furthermore, neither Varane nor Maguire fit the profile of centre-back Ten Hag requires for his system. In fact, both players are poor fits in the majority of modern, proactive philosophies which seek to dominate through pressing and possession.

And while Lindelof is rated by the United coaching staff, he is not seen as anything more than a squad option at present. The Swede’s contract was extended by a year in December, as it had been set to expire this summer, but this is not a reflection of any long-term security at Old Trafford.

Similarly, Evans, though impressive in his return to the club, will only function as an experienced depth option should his contract be renewed at the end of the season.

This selection of doubts ensure whomever is at the helm at United next season will want a new centre-back to partner Martinez. As such, the club have correctly identified a younger, more athletic central defender as a pressing priority.

The Number One Target

Out of the five positions United will need to find upgrades in this summer, central defence will perhaps be the easiest, given the plethora of talented centre-backs likely to be available to sign, domestically and continentally.

A report relayed by The Peoples Person reveals INEOS’ first-choice target is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite; with good reason, beyond simply his homegrown status.

The 21-year-old Cumbrian has firmly established himself at the heart of Sean Dyche’s defence this season after impressing for PSV Eindhoven on loan last year. He’s made 25 appearances in the Premier League, delivering a number of impressive performances alongside James Tarkowski. These have been recognised by Gareth Southgate, who gave the centre-back his first England call-up this week.

One of the key skills United’s new centre-back must have is aerial and physical dominance.

While Martinez has been excellent since joining from Ajax, his diminutive stature will always remain something of a hindrance in English football. And while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are both well-sized for fullbacks, United have benefitted greatly from the domineering presence of Maguire or Varane at the heart of its defence, despite their shortcomings elsewhere.

Branthwaite stands an imposing 6’5, meaning he would become the tallest player in the Old Trafford dressing room should he sign. He has won the seventh most headers in the league this season, winning 72% of his aerial battles. More impressively, Branthwaite possesses the most successful defensive duel rate out of all centre-backs under the age of 23 in Europe’s top five leagues.

Furthermore, in 2020, Dominic Calvert-Lewin – Branthwaite’s teammate at Goodison Park – was asked which Everton player would win in a 100m dash. The striker replied himself, with the then 18-year-old Branthwaite his closest competitor. While Maguire is strong when the ball is launched at him in the air, he resembles a combine harvester when it’s played in behind him, owing to a debilitating lack of speed. Branthwaite is a rare combination of tall but fleet-footed.

Other defenders United have been linked to, such as Jean-Clair Todibo (OGC Nice) and Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP), are excellent in possession, but not as strong out-of-possession as Branthwaite, making them ill-suited to being Martinez’s partner.

Quite simply, the Everton defender is a dominant defensive force. Yet his talents do not stop there.

Branthwaite is also a technically gifted footballer, having played as a midfielder at youth level. He fits the requirements on the ball defenders must possess in the modern game, able to play out from the back when pressed, or pass through the lines of an opposition’s deep block.

Statistically, he does not stand out in terms of possession metrics, but this is largely due to the system Dyche employs at Goodison Park; a simple eye-test reveals the reality of Branthwaite’s skill on the ball.

However, there are potentially two stumbling blocks should United, as expected, pursue the 21-year-old this summer.

Firstly, he operates on the left-hand side of defence – the same side as Martinez.

A right-footed centre-back would be the overwhelming preference this summer, particularly given Luke Shaw’s excellent ability to fill in for Martinez should the Argentine be injured again. Ten Hag has previously spoken of his preference for his centre-backs’ stronger foot to match the side they play on; and this is not a managerial preference exclusive to the Dutchman.

Nonetheless, Branthwaite is strong with his weaker foot. He clocks in as one of the most ambipedal (two-footed) players in the Premier League this season, with Varane ranking first for this attribute. One of Branthwaite’s former coaches claims he is actually right-footed such is his proficiency with his weaker foot, while the 21-year-old reveals, “If I’m hitting a long pass, I’ll go with my left; short passes with my right.”

This left-footedness does not, therefore, appear an issue. But the potential price Everton will demand for his services absolutely will be.

The Merseyside club are reported to have set an £80 million price-tag for their defender, citing Wesley Fofana’s £75 million move from Leicester to Chelsea as a barometer. Sources at Old Trafford reveal they are hopeful of striking a lower price for their number one target, with Everton’s precarious financial situation likely driving this optimism.

But it would require a drastic drop in value for this to become a financially viable move for United, given the four other areas the club must upgrade this summer.

The Alternative

If United cannot strike a deal with Everton for Branthwaite, at around the £60 million range, they must consider an alternative target, more in line with a realistic budget.

The club have previously been linked with Antonio Silva – the Benfica starlet who has impressed for his club and the Portuguese national side. He is an excellent defender, combining a strong physical skillset with good technical abilities, much in line with Branthwaite. He is also a right-footed right-sided centre-back. However,

Silva has an £87 million release clause in his contract, and Benfica are not a club who yield an inch in transfer negotiations. He is also 6’1, ranking in just the 30th percentile for successful aerial duels.

As such, United may have to look outside of Europe’s best young talents in defence for the ideal compliment to Martinez, finding a cheaper, but suitable, compromise.

Gleison Bremer has emerged as one of the best centre-backs in Serie A since joining Juventus from Torino in 2022. The Brazilian is a dominant force physically, as fast as he is strong, and excellent in the air. He is adept on the ball, though it is not his best attribute; rather, he is a throwback defender – the type who strikers fear the night before they have to face off against him.

Despite signing a new long-term deal with the Old Lady in December, Bremer’s contract includes a £43 million release clause. He is also reported to harbour ambitions of playing in the Premier League and would be open to a switch to England, having already been linked with a move to United.

As such, where a move for Branthwaite will be exorbitant and protracted, a deal for Bremer could be concluded with relative ease.

The Conclusion

Branthwaite is an excellent option.

He combines youth with Premier League experience; a physical monster, as fast as he is strong in the air, and capable of playing out from the back; and he is two-footed enough to comfortably play on either side of central defence.

If United can leverage Everton’s financial hardship to strike a cheaper deal than £80 million, perhaps using Hannibal Mejbri as a makeweight, given Sean Dyche’s interest in the Tunisian in January, Branthwaite should be the club’s centre-back signing this summer.

However, if Old Trafford officials meet resistance from their Goodison Park counterparts, Bremer is an experienced alternative, perfectly suited to the rigours of English football, who will enable greater funds to be spent elsewhere on the pitch.



