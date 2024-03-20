Victor Lindelof finally addresses Manchester United exit rumours



Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has finally addressed rumours linking him with an exit away from the club.

United are plotting an overhaul of their defensive department ahead of the summer transfer window and it has been suggested that Lindelof could be one of the players sold if the Red Devils were to receive an enticing offer.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Serie A giants AC Milan are keen on offering the Sweden international an escape route from Old Trafford.

AC Milan are thought to be keeping an eye on him and could move in to secure his signature if the opportunity presented itself.

Sevilla and Saudi Pro League outfits were also mentioned as interested parties in the United centre-back.

Lindelof is currently away on international duty with Sweden ahead of the national team’s March friendlies against Portugal and Albania.

He spoke to Fotbollskanalen and opened up on his future including the possibility of completing a switch to Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old remarked, “You will get the same answer as always [staying at United]. I enjoy the club and have been there for many, many years. We extended the contract by one year, I am enjoying myself and see no problem with staying and continuing to represent the club.”

“It’s a club I really enjoy playing in and representing, so that’s my mindset.”

On the Saudi Pro League, he added, “I haven’t actually thought about it. Maybe I don’t really feel like I’m there in my career, that I want to get down to moving away. I feel that I want to stay in Europe and play football at that level.”

Lindelof’s season has been plagued by injuries which have kept him from nailing down a consistent run of appearances.

However, since he recently came back, he has made eight appearances for the Red Devils.

He opined about his playing time since returning, “I think I have come back quite well. Of course, I was out for a while, after an operation, but I got to play quite quickly afterwards and a bit at fullback, where you have to run quite a lot, so I feel that the legs and such are back in the right place.”

Lindelof’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025 after United triggered a one-year extension clause that was contained in his deal.

