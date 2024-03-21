Bruno Fernandes puts in mesmerizing display as Portugal triumph 5-2 vs. Sweden



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes played all 90 minutes as he led Portugal to a stunning 5-2 win against Sweden on Thursday night.

The friendly match was held at Estádio D. Afonso Henriques as national teams in Europe aim to step up their preparations ahead of Euro 2024 in the summer.

Fernandes started in a midfield trio also consisting of Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

The United skipper registered a goal and an assist.

His goal was a simple tap-in into the back of an empty net after Nelson Semedo served up the ball to him on a silver platter with the goalkeeper already beaten.

Fernandes’ strike gave the Selecao a three-goal advantage just before the break.

After the interval, he then registered an assist for Bruma’s goal in the 57th minute.

The playmaker had 73 total touches of the ball during the time he was on the pitch for his national side. He attempted to find his teammates with 59 passes and was successful 49 times, managing a pass accuracy of 83%. Two of his passes were key passes.

Fernandes tried to ping six long balls and deliver four crosses. He found his intended target with three of his long ball attempts. Just one of his crosses was successful.

He created one big chance.

The 29-year-old completed the one dribble he embarked on. He delved into five ground duels and came out on top on three occasions.

He put in one clearance and made twice as many tackles.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Fernandes will undoubtedly be looking to pick up where he left off when Portugal face off against Slovenia on Tuesday in yet another friendly encounter.

