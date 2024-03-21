Gerard Pique says he’s doubtful Erik ten Hag can turn things around at Man United



Ex-Manchester United star and Barcelona great Gerard Pique has expressed doubts that Erik ten Hag can turn things around at Old Trafford and embark on a run of success.

United have suffered 11 Premier League losses this term. The Red Devils were also knocked out of the Champions League and Carabao Cup in humiliating fashion earlier in the campaign.

However, Ten Hag’s men restored a bit of a feel-good factor when they recently beat bitter rivals 4-3 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

It was a breathless clash that saw United win it very late into extra time courtesy of an Amad Diallo goal.

Despite this, it’s thought that Ten Hag’s job is still under threat and United continue to be linked to potential replacements for the Dutchman

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Gareth Southgate is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s number one choice to succeed Ten Hag.

Pique spoke to Sky Sports and gave his verdict on Ten Hag’s future and whether last Sunday’s FA Cup heroics are likely to have any bearing on his future at the club.

The Spaniard also explained what differentiates the two former clubs he played for – Barcelona and United – who are both enduring a relatively tumultuous period in their respective history.

“The difference with Barcelona is that this period of transition at Man United has been going on now for quite a long period of time.”

“It’s been quite a few years that they’ve not been able to win the title. I think that after Sir Alex left, they lost a little bit their focus and guidance. They didn’t know where to go. Little by little, they are trying to put everything back together in order to compete for titles.”

“I still believe Ten Hag is a very good coach. I don’t really know if he will be able to turn things around but the win against Liverpool [in the FA Cup] was incredible.”

Pique added, “It’s the sort of victory that will give them power for the rest of the season. Then, I would say they need to trust more in the people coming through from the academy. It happens when you are suffering as a club. It was the same at Barcelona, but you have to trust in the academy players. We saw Sir Alex Ferguson show this with the Class of ’92 and they have to trust in the next generation in the same way.”

The 37-year-old pointed out that United have previously spent a lot of money on big names and superstars who have failed to deliver.

He urged the Red Devils to shift towards a new strategy and start giving the youngsters a chance.

Pique hung up his boots in 2022 following a trophy-laden career at Barca that saw him win numerous domestic trophies and the Champions League.

He joined the Blaugrana from Old Trafford after the 2007/08. He spent four years at United and won the League Cup in 2006 and the Champions League and Premier League in his final season.

