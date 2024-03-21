Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has already held talks with INEOS regarding his future

With club football on hold due to the international break, Manchester United’s iconic comeback over Liverpool over the weekend is still dominating the headlines.

Much has been already written about Amad Diallo’s well-placed finish, Alejandro Garnacho’s dribbling throughout the 120 minutes, and Kobbie Mainoo’s midfield masterclass at Old Trafford.

In between many highlight-worthy moments, it is easy to overlook Bruno Fernandes’ contribution, especially out of possession.

The United keeper never stopped running all game and made his presence known in every area of the pitch, including at centre-half.

His lungs were on “their last legs” and yet he mustered enough energy to run at Marcus Rashford and pick him up after the Englishman appeared dejected following a huge miss at the end of regulation time.

The 29-year-old delivered a captain’s performance in his side’s FA Cup quarterfinal triumph.

However, intangibles like these are easier to ignore. Accordingly, Fernandes, who has shown a similar attitude and work ethic all season, has found himself under scrutiny for his failure to replicate the goal involvements tally he notched in his more prolific campaigns.

Some fans have also discussed the possibility of him not being part of the project moving forward under INEOS.

Fernandes, however, is not giving too much attention to such suggestions and is committed to leading the Red Devils.

In an interview with A Bola, the Portugal international revealed that he has already held positive discussions with the new people in charge of United’s football decisions.

“I have already told the new owners that I want to stay, with a project that makes us competitive,” he said.

In the same interview, Fernandes also acknowledged that the ongoing season has been below his expectations, insisting he wants to be competitive and win more trophies.

As INEOS approach their first transfer window as United’s co-owners, it is important they target players who are not just supremely talented but also possess Fernandes’ passion and mentality in order to bring back glory to the Theatre of Dreams.