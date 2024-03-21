Manchester United have identified Pedro Neto as Antony’s replacement



The international break is upon us but Manchester United fans are still dreaming about their recent 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal victory against fierce rivals Liverpool.

What made the win even more special was the fact that United came back from a goal down on two separate occasions to pip the Merseysiders and both came from unlikely sources.

When Erik ten Hag decided to withdraw Rasmus Hojlund in the second half, a loud groan could be heard going across Old Trafford with fans clocking that it was Antony who was coming on.

The Brazilian has been a huge disappointment this term, registering zero goals and assists in the Premier League in his sophomore season in England.

Antony’s nightmare season

But on Sunday, the former Ajax winger stood up to be counted, scoring his team’s first equaliser at the closing stages of regulation time, that too with his right foot.

However, despite his manager’s backing, the club’s new co-owners are not too happy with the 24-year-old’s progress and they are open to a sale in the summer.

United are said to be so desperate that they have even started offering the forward to clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia with Barcelona among that list.

Ten Hag initially struggled to pick a stable right winger considering Antony’s form and the major fall-out with Jadon Sancho, who had to be shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund.

Alejandro Garnacho has impressed despite playing in an unfamiliar position and there are reportedly plans to strengthen in that area with Donyell Malen repeatedly getting linked.

Neto as replacement

The Daily Mirror have claimed that Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto could prove to be the solution following an impressive campaign.

The Portuguese has three goals and 11 assists in 23 games across all competitions this term, the joint-second highest assists in the Premier League.

His versatility is another factor going for him with the Portugal international capable of playing all across the frontline.

“United have also been keeping tabs on Wolves star, Portuguese winger Pedro Neto, as a potential replacement for £85m flop Antony.

“With United willing to listen to offers for Antony this summer and the future of Marcus Rashford uncertain, with PSG planning to move for him again, Neto has emerged as a potential target.

Neto remains injury-prone

“Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Neto, 24, who joined Wolves from Lazio for £16m in 2019.”

The 24-year-old is Premier League-proven and young and fits INEOS’ vision perfectly. But his injury woes could prove to be a stumbling block.

Neto has missed 20 games this season and a total of 109 games in four years, not the best record to have. He has a contract until 2027 and is valued at €55 million as per Transfermarkt.

Wolves will undoubtedly ask for a lot more and whether United take such a big risk on an injury-prone star remains to be seen. A lot will also depend on how much funds the club has as a midfielder, defender and striker are higher up in the requirement list.