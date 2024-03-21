Manchester United have stumbled upon the perfect replacement for Casemiro



Manchester United overcame Liverpool 4-3 in a thrilling FA Cup quarterfinal tie at Old Trafford last weekend to book their tickets for a trip to Wembley.

What made Sunday’s triumph even more special was the fact that the club managed to do so without key stars like Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

The Brazilian suffered an injury in the build-up to the game after the club’s medical department failed to spot the problem, forcing the player to visit a personal doctor who ended up diagnosing the issue.

The former Real Madrid star has been quite injury-prone in his sophomore season in England, missing 18 games which has ended up impacting his pace.

Casemiro needs replacing

The 32-year-old has looked slow and lumberous at times, especially while tracking back and is often seen sliding into unnecessary challenges to avoid having to do the dirty work.

Erik ten Hag’s newly-adopted high-transition style certainly does not suit the five-time Champions League winner and INEOS are mulling over making a change.

He is on enormous wages, something the new ownership are keen to get rid of while Sir Jim Ratcliffe is quite displeased with the fact that United greenlit such a short-term deal by paying over the odds.

The likes of Ederson, Joao Neves and Bruno Guimarães have all been linked with a move to The Theatre of Dreams as the veteran’s replacement but The Daily Mirror have claimed a ready-made replacement is waiting in England.

Wolves star Joao Gomes, nicknamed ‘The Pitbull’ for his defensive work-rate, has been identified by INEOS as the perfect replacement and his national team are also reportedly thinking along the same lines.

The 23-year-old seems likely to make his debut for Brazil against England later this week and that could be a springboard to further interest from all the big clubs around Europe.

Wolves have used the former Flamengo star as a No 8 but he made his name at the base of the midfield back in his homeland.

Perfect replacement

This term, Gomes has two goals and one assist in 28 games including a stand-out performance in games against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

United scouts have watched him as recently as last week and he is said to be valued at £40 million with both Spurs and Newcastle also lurking.

“Manchester United are weighing up a move for Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes – who could make his Brazil debut against England.

“United are looking to sign a holding midfielder this summer – with Casemiro likely to leave – and have identified £40 million-rated Gomes as a potential replacement for his fellow Brazilian.

“Gomes has been watched by United on several occasions this season, most recently earlier this month, when Wolves beat Fulham 2-1 at Molineux in the Premier League.

“Gomes, a combative central midfielder nicknamed ‘The Pitbull’ in his homeland, has also attracted interest from United’s Premier League rivals Tottenham and Newcastle.”

Why Gomes makes sense

The report also mentioned that Wolves are aware of the growing interest and are already in the market for a replacement. Considering they only spent £12 million from his last year, they are bound to rake in a huge profit.

Stats prove why the “flawless” midfielder could be an astute purchase for the 20-time English league champions. Gomes is third in the Premier League list of tackles made this season with 83, and is in the top 97 percentile for blocks as per Fbref.

His industry and ball-winning skills make him the perfect partner for the supremely-gifted Kobbie Mainoo and his young age and the fact that he is Premier League-proven makes him very attractive from INEOS’ perspective.

Sir Jim has insisted that he does not want to buy superstars, rather create them and that thought-process matches perfectly with Gomes’ skillset and potential. This could be a transfer worth keeping an eye on.