Manchester United reignite their interest in Dani Olmo

Manchester United are primed to rival both Barcelona and Real Madrid for the signing of Dani Olmo.

The 25 year old has not had the most productive season for Red Bull Leipzig, only playing 15 times for the Bundesliga outfit.

However to be fair, he has suffered both knee and joint issues in this campaign, yet Olmo has still managed to contribute three goals and four assists in total.

The versatile winger can play across the right and left wing and as an attacking midfielder.

The attacker, who will most likely play an important role in Spain’s assault for Euro 2024, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford before.

The Peoples Person relayed back in January 2023 that United had been watching the player with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid also competition for his signature.

It had appeared that Olmo was refusing to commit to a new deal amidst such interest from objectively bigger clubs but he then put pen to paper in June last year to extend his stay in Leipzig until 2027.

Fichajes have once again reignited the rumour that the Spaniard could well be on his way and finally get a move to England or Spain after years of whispers.

Olmo is well liked within the corridors of the Camp Nou as he has apparently made Barcelona’s president, Joan Laporta, “fall in love” with the player. He has represented the club before at youth level and would be keen to make the move according to the outlet.

The Catalan giant’s precarious financial situation always invites pressure on themselves though and according to Fichajes, other clubs could be looking to pounce, including United.

“However, Barcelona are not the only ones interested in Dani Olmo, since he has managed to attract the attention of several important clubs such as Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid, who could also be closely observing Olmo’s situation, being an attractive target for several teams, which could generate intense competition for his signature in the next transfer window,” the outlet states.

From the Red Devils’ perspective the player would bring international and European competition experience to a squad that is low on wing depth and faces the reality of losing Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial in the summer.

Despite Antony and Amad Diallo’s heroics versus Liverpool, their futures are also in massive doubt at the club, so it is not unreasonable to suggest that INEOS are looking around Europe for affordable wing depth, which Olmo would certainly provide.