Manchester United “request information” on Shakhtar Donetsk star Georgiy Sudakov

Manchester United have requested information on Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder, Georgiy Sudakov.

The Ukrainian international has been a regular in Shakhtar’s first eleven this season, playing 24 games in total.

He has contributed five goals and two assists in this campaign and has been a major reason for his side’s rise to the top of the Ukrainian Premier League.

Sudakov has also crucially impressed in Europe, playing all six Champions League group games for his team and scoring one goal.

He was also a significant factor in the Ukrainian side’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the group stage with a passing accuracy of 81% and playing the whole 90 minutes.

Recently the player put in an incredible 9.3 rated performance by Sofascore in the league, where he scored a penalty, completed a mammoth 89 passes and won an incredible 13 ground duels.

These sort of statistics show that he is probably ready for a step up in intensity from the division he is currently playing in.

The sought-after 21 year old has even been compared to a Premier League icon stylistically as he “plays a role akin to Kevin de Bruyne, wherein he loves to play as a midfielder whose main job is to create chances for the team”.

Moreover, he has been labelled by his former youth coach, Fernando Valente, as “a lad with enormous potential, he could even play for Barcelona or Manchester City”.

Valente added “he was the best player I coached and we have a strong relationship”.

Consequently, United and a host of teams were first linked to Sudakov in November and it was reported that the Red Devils, amongst many other teams, were hot on his heels.

Italian journalist, Mirko Di Natale, has once again breathed life into the rumour by reporting that all of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle United have “requested information” on the midfielder in preparation for a potential summer move.

It has also been revealed that an incredibly expensive release clause of over €100m exists if a club want to prise Sudakov away from his current home.

It seems probable that the Miners will need to have to ask for significantly less than this however if they want to cash in on their asset, as according to transfermarkt.com, he only has a market value of €25m.

However, were Donetsk to lower the price, you can see why United would be interested.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have already stated that they don’t want to buy ready-made stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham but would prefer to find the “next Mbappe” instead.

Moreover, midfield has been a massive source of frustration this season as only Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes have put in consistent performances for the Red Devils.

Casemiro has struggled all season for form and fitness and while Scott McTominay has enjoyed a productive season in front of goal, his strengths very much lie further up field, away from the midfield engine and defensive responsibility.

New signing Mason Mount has barely played due to injury and a stalwart of last season’s success, Christian Eriksen, has rarely taken to the pitch in 2024 and has recently spoken of being unhappy with his lack of game time at the club.