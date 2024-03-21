Manchester United set for transfer battle with Chelsea for Antonee Robinson



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was forced to play Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the left in the absence of a specialist left-back during the club’s sensational 4-3 come-from-behind win against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Before the former Crystal Palace star’s return from injury, the Dutchman was forced to play Victor Lindelof and Sofyan Amrabat there in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

The England international’s injury curse seems to have returned with a vengeance while the Netherlands international has been sidelined since pre-season and has been linked with an exit in the summer.

Sergio Reguilon, who arrived on loan in the summer, saw his temporary stay terminated in January while academy graduate Alvaro Fernandez was deemed not ready for the step up.

LB search

It has been relayed by The Peoples Person that the new ownership is considering strengthening at left-back in the summer with the likes of Miguel Gutierrez, Luca Netz and Tino Livramento all getting linked with a move.

Givemesport have now added a new name into that list – Antonee Robinson of Fulham, who has enjoyed a fine campaign with the Cottagers.

The American has made 35 appearances so far this term and registered an impressive seven assists, the fourth-most among defenders in the Premier League.

He has also helped keep eight clean sheets and has more interceptions in the Premier League this season than any other player with 69.

In-demand Fulham star

The 26-year-old’s consistent displays have alerted English giants United and Chelsea as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich to his availability.

“Chelsea might not be the only side who are competing for the signature of Robinson when the summer transfer window opens for business later this year.

“There is a feeling that Manchester United could also show an interest as they begin to search for a new left-back. Bayern Munich may also enter the race for the 26-year-old.”

The USA international’s current deal ends in 2028 and he is valued at €20 million as per Transfermarkt but is expected to cost at least double that amount with Fulham unwilling to move on such an influential figure on the cheap.