Mikael Silvestre believes Marcus Rashford would thrive in Ligue 1 but expects forward to stay at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford has suffered a disappointing season at Manchester United leading to question marks over his future at Old Trafford.

The forward was expected to kick on after an outstanding goal return last year helped catapult United into the top four and break their six-year trophy drought.

However, after securing a bumper new contract, Rashford’s struggles throughout this campaign have left Erik ten Hag and United fans frustrated.

Rumours have long been circling regarding a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Rashford’s inconsistency this year may have INEOS discussing the option of cashing in on the player.

Interviewed by ggrecon.com, former United defender Mikael Silvestre has had his say on the forwards future.

Silvestre believes that Rashford would light up Ligue 1 should he make the switch to Paris and could be the missing piece to the French side finally securing the Champions League title.

“It would be great for PSG, and Ligue 1 in general, if Marcus made the move to Paris and I’m sure he would be successful there if the transfer came to fruition,” he said.

“He would thrive in Ligue 1 if he made the switch and he would play in an exciting team full of young, talented players.

“PSG are a club that are hungry for trophies and they’ve got ambitions of not only winning the league and the cup, but the Champions League most importantly.”

However, Silvestre would be shocked to see a move happen given Rashford’s affiliation to United and expects him to stay at Old Trafford for the long-term.

“I believe Marcus would only want to leave if he feels as if he’s being pushed away and not being considered by the manager and the senior management at the club. Otherwise, I can’t see him leaving this summer because he came through the ranks at Manchester United and he’s a Manchester lad.

“If he feels considered and he’s shown the love, then I don’t believe he will be interested in leaving Old Trafford,” he added.

It’s believed PSG are willing to part with a whopping £75 million to secure the services of Rashford, which would help United’s FFP numbers considerably.

However, Ten Hag has recently poured cold water on any kind of parting of the ways, with Rashford doing similar in a recent interview.

The 26-year-old will be desperate to end the season strongly to ensure he keeps the trust of the United boss and get back to the form he showed last campaign.

United’s breathless weekend win against Liverpool has kept their hopes of a trophy alive and the favourable FA Cup semi-final draw against Coventry puts them in with a great chance of making back-to-back finals in the competition.

Should Rashford fire the club to FA Cup glory and help secure Champions League qualification, all might be forgiven for his below-par performances so far this term.