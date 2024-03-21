Mikael Silvestre says Diogo Dalot has been Manchester United’s best player this season

Manchester United’s turbulent season has been largely down to inconsistency and inavailability of players throughout the campaign.

Lack of form and fitness has plagued United’s squad in manager Erik Ten Hag’s second term and it has left the Dutchman under pressure at the club.

With three quarters of the season gone, United do not have many players who can say they have hit the heights expected of them so far.

However, right-back Diogo Dalot is one who will be happy with his individual performance, having nailed down the right-back spot in Ten Hag’s XI.

As reported by ggrecon.com, former United defender Mikael Silvestre believes that the full-back has been the club’s player of the season this year.

Silvestre says the defender has improved the defensive side of his game dramatically and has impressed him throughout the campaign.

“For me, Diogo Dalot has been Manchester United’s best player this season. He’s improved defensively and I’ve been very happy with him this season. He’s been the best player for Manchester United this campaign,” he said.

Given United’s fitness issues this season, Dalot’s availability has been key to him enjoying a strong run in the side and Silvestre believes he is now entering his peak years.

“He’s remained fit, and consistent and we’re watching him come into the peak of his career at 25 years old,” he added.

Consistent rumours of United signing a right-back have been rife since Ten Hag’s arrival but Dalot may have saved the club a headache in the summer market.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka also proving a capable deputy when required, the right-back issue looks like one United can rest on whilst other areas need surgery.

For Dalot, whose days looked numbered at Old Trafford after his loan spell at AC Milan in particular, it has been a remarkable turnaround.

The Portuguese star is now one of the key members in the United side and will be hoping his strong form can contribute to finishing the season well at club level before the EUROs in the summer.