Roy Keane and Gary Neville agree why Gareth Southgate could become Man United boss

Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane can both see a scenario where England manager Gareth Southgate becomes the next manager to take the reins at Old Trafford, due to Dan Ashworth’s influence.

The Newcastle United employee has been chosen by INEOS to be the new sporting director of the club and has already agreed to join. All that remains is the sizeable task of agreeing a compensation package with the Magpies, as the two clubs are currently locked in negotiations.

There had been murmurs that Southgate could be a candidate to replace current boss Erik ten Hag, but these rumours have really taken off since Monday. The news came less than 24 hours after United had dumped Liverpool out of the FA Cup in triumphant, but chaotic, fashion.

It has since been reported that the current England manager is Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s number one choice for the job and he also has extensive connections with Sir Dave Brailsford and Dan Ashworth, through their previous roles at the Football Association.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Stick to Football podcast, both Keane and Neville gave their perspective on the possibility of Southgate taking over at the end of the summer’s Euros.

“I could see that happening”, Keane commented.

“Well, obviously everyone’s thinking he’s probably going to be with England this summer if he has a good Euros, thinking if they could win it. And if they don’t, then maybe they’re thinking you’ve ran your race with him. His connection with Dan Ashworth, who he has worked with previously. Yeah, I’m not that surprised with it”.

Gary Neville also weighed in on the issue by stating that his mind has changed on the issue of Southgate becoming United’s manager.

“I never saw Gareth Southgate as a Manchester United manager, psychologically, I never saw that. I can see it now, now Dan Ashworth has come in. I just think, what does Erik ten Hag need to do to stay as Manchester United manager? So, for instance, is the FA Cup enough, or does he need to get top four, or top five, Champions League?”

Many fans have begun to lose patience with the Dutchman for numerous irregular and chaotic displays that see the side lie sixth place in the table.

Nonetheless, with a FA Cup semi-final on the horizon and both Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur dropping points last weekend, the future could look a little bit brighter for Ten Hag. The rumours of Southgate waiting in the wings could even galvanise support for the current manager more than a win over United’s arch-enemy.

The decision to go after Ashworth has been a popular one with United fans to date, but news such as this week will do little to curry favour with the Old Trafford faithful.