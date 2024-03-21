Roy Keane says Kobbie Mainoo “compares more” to Nicky Butt than Paul Scholes



Manchester United legend Roy Keane has indicated that the superb Kobbie Mainoo is more similar to Nicky Butt than he is to Paul Scholes.

Mainoo is enjoying a breakthrough season at United.

He is now undoubtedly one of the first names on the team sheet whenever Erik ten Hag is picking his starting XI.

The midfielder’s stunning performances during a season in which United have been extremely underwhelming earned him a maiden senior call-up to the England team.

Mainoo was initially set to link up with the U21s but after a sensational display vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final, Gareth Southgate seemingly changed his mind and elected to have him join the Three Lions first team.

The 18-year-old recently opened up on his meteoric rise and explained that he has one eye on a Euro 2024 spot in Southgate’s set-up.

Mainoo was also asked about his footballing heroes while growing up. He named Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and Scholes.

He has drawn comparisons with Scholes for his calm, composed and technically assured displays in the middle of the park.

However, according to legendary United captain Roy Keane, Mainoo reminds him more of Nicky Butt than Scholes.

Keane said on The Stick to Football Podcast, “I’d say that Kobbie Mainoo compares more to Nicky Butt than Paul Scholes, but that’s because Scholes played further forward when he first joined Manchester United.”

“What makes these young players successful is their personalities and their temperament, so I would put Mainoo on par with Butt and Scholes in their first three months at the club.”

Keane added, “It’s all about how players settle into the first team and how they cope with the challenges, playing at Old Trafford, but from what I’ve seen, Mainoo looks great, but he’s got lots to learn in that position.”

It’s certainly high praise for Mainoo, who continues to be the subject of plaudits from many quarters.

Butt was part of United’s famous Class of 92 which also included Scholes, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs.

He made 387 passes for the Red Devils and won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and a Champions League trophy.

