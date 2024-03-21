“Impressed”: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s initial assessment of Erik ten Hag is positive



Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been “impressing” Erik ten Hag in the early period of the INEOS revolution at Old Trafford.

The British billionaire received ratification as Manchester United’s new co-owner in February, following an agreement with the Glazer family on Christmas Eve over his £1.3 billion minority stake bid.

As part of the deal, Ratcliffe’s INEOS Sport team have assumed full control over the football operation at Old Trafford. Their initial goal has been to install a ‘best-in-class’ executive structure at the club, beginning with Omar Berrada.

Poached from under the noses of local rivals Manchester City, the highly-respected Berrada will serve as United’s new chief executive – a move described by inside sources as a potential game-changer. He is expected to be joined by Dan Ashworth in a sporting director role, should a compensation agreement be struck with current club Newcastle.

The Magpies immediately placed the 53-year-old on gardening leave when he communicated his desire to accept United’s offer, and are reported to be holding out for a significant fee in order to circumvent his notice period. A compromise is likely given it ultimately suits all the respective parties.

Further appointments are then expected in terms of recruitment lead and performance specialist, as well as a number of technical directors to buttress this new team. Dougie Freedman (Crystal Palace) and Jason Wilcox (Southampton) are two directors strongly linked with these roles.

Only once this structure is established, will INEOS then turn their attention to Ten Hag.

A decision on the Dutchman’s future is expected to come at the end of the season, given United are still in the hunt for Champions League qualification and an FA Cup trophy, despite an extremely disappointing season until this point. Ratcliffe’s initial assessment of United’s manager has been a positive one, however.

Jamie Jackson (The Guardian) reveals INEOS want to keep Ten Hag in place until “at least the end of the season”, with the manager “so far impressing Sir Jim Ratcliffe.”

There is also private recognition amongst United’s new leaders that a managerial change would be a “challenge”, financially as well as practically. It will cost at least £9 million to sack Ten Hag (owing to his yearly salary and the twelve months remaining on his current deal at the end of the season), and United are hoping to invest every available penny this summer on a comprehensive overhaul of the playing squad.

The plan for this revamp also offers a subtle sign INEOS are open to the Dutchman remaining in place beyond this season.

Jackson reveals Ten Hag is “involved in discussions” over the summer transfer window with INEOS wishing to “allow him maximum input.” Given the amount of preparation which goes into a signing at a major club, the opinions being expressed over who United should sign (and sell) will have a significant impact on how the club conducts its business this summer.

It would, therefore, be an inefficient move – at odds with the initial choices INEOS have taken – to allow Ten Hag to influence a transfer window he will ultimately not be responsible for come next year. Though if United remain languished in sixth place in the Premier League table, or embarrassingly crash out of the FA Cup semi-final against Coventry City, there will be little doubt on the decision INEOS take at the end of the season.

Gareth Southgate has been widely reported in recent days to be a prime candidate to replace Ten Hag, owing to his long-standing ties with Dan Ashworth and INEOS Sports Director, Sir Dave Brailsford.

However, Jackson indicates that while the England manager is “admired” by INEOS, he is “merely one of many [coaches] in the game who enjoy this status”. This suggests he is one candidate amongst many potential options, as would be expected when a club considers a big decision like a managerial change.

