Tottenham Hotspur present a major obstacle for Manchester United’s pursuit of Raphinha

Manchester United target Raphinha is well liked by Tottenham Hotspur and they will challenge the Old Trafford side for the winger’s signature.

United have lacked wing depth all season with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho currently on loan and it is looking increasingly likely that both of their futures will be away from Old Trafford.

Antony has also massively struggled for form and in spite of his last-gasp winner against Liverpool, Amad Diallo also faces a very uncertain future at the club as of this moment.

Consequently, United have been linked to the Brazil international, who Barcelona are prepared to sell this summer to ease their financial troubles.

Raphinha has four goals and seven assists in 21 league matches for the Catalans in this campaign.

The tricky winger has also previously revealed that he was very close to a move to Manchester in 2022 before his transfer to La Liga came to fruition later in that summer.

Just this week, he was reportedly the subject of an agreement in principle between the Red Devils and the Blaugrana to bring the player to Manchester for €50m.

This seemed unlikely, but now Spanish paper, SPORT (via TEAMTALK) have claimed that Spurs have maintained an interest in Raphinha “throughout his entire career” and are poised to make a move for him this summer.

However, both United and the Lilywhites face stiff competition from further afield as the Catalan club have also reportedly received a proposal of €80m for the winger from an unnamed Saudi Arabian team.

The Liga champions would no doubt jump at such a fee but the difficulty would lie in convincing him to make the move.

It is reported that Raphinha’s “desire” is to “continue at the Camp Nou” but the “reality is that Barca will have to get rid of many players this summer”.

Furthermore, were he forced to leave, the outlet asserts that a return to the Premier League, where he had great success at Leeds United between 2020-2022, would appeal to him.

Therefore, the race for a top four finish between United and Tottenham may just take on another dimension as whoever manages to finish with guaranteed Champions League football, will surely be much more advantageously placed to recruit the Brazilian.