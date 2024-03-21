Wes Brown wants Manchester United to keep hold of Scott McTominay going forward



Manchester United’s stunning 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal triumph over Liverpool at Old Trafford will live long in the memory of fans who must have thought the worst going into half-time.

The visitors were growing in confidence and the substitutions did not really inspire much confidence but Antony and Amad Diallo ended up having the last laugh, emerging to be unlikely heroes on Sunday.

Amidst all that last-second euphoria, it is easy to forget that the Red Devils started brilliantly and had the team from Merseyside on the ropes with Scott McTominay scoring a well deserved opener in the 10th minute.

The Scot also went on to assist Marcus Rashford’s equaliser in extra time and it was his header from a Liverpool corner than was ultimately pounced upon by Amad for the winner.

McTominay has produced the goods this season

The 27-year-old has had his critics who have claimed he is not good enough to start as a midfielder but there is no arguing against his contributions.

He is the joint top-scorer in the league with seven goals along with Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford but his goals have come at key moments and have been worth a league-high 12 points.

The Scotland international has proven to be an effective solution off the bench as well, scoring four times with academy graduate named the “most clutch player” this season by the club.

Former United star Wes Brown was effusive in his praise for the Lancaster-born star during an interview with PA news agency (via Evening Standard) while launching the July 20 pre-season friendly between United and Rangers at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

“I love the fact he plays higher up the pitch now, I think you’re seeing a really talented player. I used to look at Scott when he first started playing and, just because of his size and athleticism, you’d say he was a defensive midfield player.

Goals galore this season

“But he’s a goalscorer, he’s got the timing to get in the box when the balls are coming in and not only that, he puts it in the back of the net.

“He makes the runs defenders don’t like, and he’s saved United a few times this season. It always helps when you have a good run of games whereas Scott’s been in and out quite a bit at United. You can see he’s a player the manager really likes this season.”

Erik ten Hag likes his passion and desire and he has continued to impress in training as well but due to his academy status and form, he is expected to fetch a huge fee should he be sold in the summer and it would go down as pure profit, a huge help for the club to steer clear of PSR concerns.

He would be a man in-demand should United be ready to move him on but the Treble winner feels the midfielder still has more to offer and could even become captain because of the qualities he brings to the squad.

“He loves the club and he puts everything into it. Captain doesn’t always have to be the best player, it’s the player that gives everything and commands everything as well, and Scott’s always done that.

Wes Brown thinks he can be captain in the future

“Yes, you do need to be a regular to be a captain but Scott has definitely got the fundamentals to go on and do that. If you see some of the performances he’s put in this year, that’s exactly what a good captain is made of.

“The fans have noticed it, the manager has noticed it, and he’s done it in a tough period as well. When the team’s not playing well or the fans are sometimes upset and getting on the players’ backs, Scott’s always the one that will give that determination and the correct attitude. He just needs to play more regularly now.”

United have a tough call to make in the summer but McTominay has done all in his power to prolong his stay at his boyhood club.

Even if not a bonafide first team star, it makes a lot of sense to keep him as part of the squad considering he would throw very few tantrums if not selected while he would be ready to give it his all when his chance does come.

You always need such characters in a dressing room, not the most talented but among the most hardworking and with a love for the badge.