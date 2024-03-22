9 years ago today: That Juan Mata goal at Anfield that defied logic

Manchester United have suffered a turbulent decade since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

After dominating the Premier League since its inception, United have failed to mount a serious title charge since the great man left his post just over ten years ago.

However, the team has still managed to produce some magical moments despite the struggles and today marks the anniversary of one of the stand-out performances in the post-Ferguson era.

Back in 2015, United were locked in a battle for the top four with arch-rivals Liverpool as Louis van Gaal led his troops behind enemy lines with a trip to Anfield.

Brendan Rodger’s side sat just two points behind United at kick-off and would have fancied their chances of leapfrogging Van Gaal’s men into the coveted Champions League places.

However, things didn’t quite work out that way for Rodgers whose team were swept aside in a display of dominance rarely seen by a United side at Anfield.

United took control of proceedings from minute one and it was a theme that would continue until the full-time whistle.

It was also a career defining day for diminutive Spaniard, Juan Mata, who was United’s Man of the Match after producing moments of genuine magic.

His first came after a pinpoint through ball from fellow countryman Ander Herrera left Mata needing to only beat opposition goalie Simon Mignolet.

He did so with aplomb, cutely clipping the ball over the Belgian to give United a deserved lead after 14 minutes.

United starved Liverpool of the ball for the remainder of the half, leaving Rodgers to play his trump card from the bench at half-time, Steven Gerrard.

However, no sooner was Gerrard on the pitch, he was sent off. A ridiculous stamp on Herrera just 38 seconds into the second half saw the club legend see a straight red in what would be his last appearance against United.

Then came the game’s most memorable moment – Mata’s second. And if his first was tidy, his second was exceptional.

With the clock ticking toward the hour mark, United were purring, with Angel di Maria scooping a ball just behind the Spaniard who had ghosted into the Liverpool box once more.

Mata then produced a stunning scissor kick which flew into Mignolet’s bottom corner and sent the travelling fans behind the goal into raptures.

It was a goal that proved to be the winner as Daniel Sturridge halved the deficit ten minutes later but United remained calm to secure three valuable points on the day.

United could even afford for Wayne Rooney to miss a penalty in the dying minutes which would have served to align the scoreline with the gulf in class on display that day.

United went on to secure fourth place in the Premier League and the term ‘Juanfield’ was born thanks to the outstanding display produced by the Spanish star.