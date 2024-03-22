Bruno Fernandes set to return early from international break



Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes carried over his club form into the international break, producing yet another masterclass as Portugal thrashed Sweden 5-2.

The Portuguese grabbed yet another goal and assist for his national team, and he has been on fire since Roberto Martinez arrived at the helm.

The 29-year-old has seven goals and eight assists in the last 11 games for his country and was their most dangerous player in Euro qualifying.

After Thursday’s exertions at Estádio Dom Afonso Henriques, Portugal’s next friendly is against Slovenia on Tuesday.

Bruno needs rest

And according to Sky Sports, Portugal will be without the United midfielder for the game as well as a host of others due to an agreement between the Portuguese FA and the various clubs.

“BREAKING NEWS: Leao misses the match against Slovenia due to technical choice. The Portuguese striker will return to Milanello early.

ULTIM'ORA #MILAN #Leao salta la sfida con la #Slovenia per scelta tecnica. L'attaccante portoghese rientrerà in anticipo a Milanello. Stessa scelta per Nelson Semedo, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, João Palhinha, Toti Gomes, Bruno Fernandes e Gonçalo Ramos#SerieA #SkySerieA… — skysport (@SkySport) March 22, 2024

“Same choice for Nelson Semedo, Bernardo Silva, Rúben Dias, João Palhinha, Toti Gomes, Bruno Fernandes and Gonçalo Ramos,” Sky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Fernandes loves to play and has never missed a game due to injury since his arrival in Manchester and with crucial games coming up, it is for the best that the midfield magician gets some rest.

Workload management is key

He played the whole 120 minutes against Liverpool last weekend in a humdinger of a contest at Old Trafford which the Red Devils won 4-3 in extra time.

United are still fighting to finish in the top four of the Premier League while attempting to go one better in the FA Cup this season, having already booked their tickets for a trip to Wembley to face Coventry City in the semifinals.

Erik ten Hag needs his skipper to be fit and firing and thus, Portugal agreed to play him in only one game.

A similar arrangement has also been made with regards to Rasmus Hojlund’s workload management with the Dane only returning from injury in the game against the Merseysiders.