From Spain: Bruno Fernandes instructs agent to find him a new club

Bruno Fernandes has grown disillusioned with life at Manchester United and wants to move to La Liga.

This sensational news comes from Catalan outlet El Nacional.

The United captain has scored eight goals and created nine more for his teammates in this campaign.

The Portuguese player has also just come off an outstanding display for his nation in a 5-2 friendly win over Sweden, scoring and assisting once.

However, the Catalan outlet reports that things are not as rosy in his club life.

The article begins with a damning verdict of United’s present and future claiming, “Manchester United’s delicate situation will claim several victims in the summer. There are many players who have no intention of continuing in a team that has not competed for titles for a long time, and that no longer even competes in the Champions League”.

To make matters worse, it is reported that Erik ten Hag “will almost certainly be dismissed” as the club lie in sixth place in the Premier League and nine points behind fourth placed Aston Villa.

The paper claims that a plethora of players such as Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Marcus Rashford are all considering their future at the club.

However, the most interesting name of all is that of Bruno Fernandes who it is reported that “the player has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to try to find a buyer who will allow him to leave the United Kingdom”.

“And he has been offered to Barça, taking advantage of the excellent relations that the Portuguese representative has with Joan Laporta, and especially, with Deco”.

According to the Spanish paper, “Bruno would be very excited about the idea of trying his luck in La Liga EA Sports, and landing at the Camp Nou”.

Nonetheless two major problems stand in the way of a deal, the price that United would demand and the fact the player is not a “necessary reinforcement”.

In contrast to the news, it has been relayed by The Peoples Person that Fernandes has already held positive talks with INEOS about his future at the club.

In a recent interview the midfielder claimed, “I have already told the new owners that I want to stay, with a project that makes us competitive”.

With INEOS already busily rebuilding the footballing structure and discussing how to build a new Old Trafford, it would seem that their early ambition matches that of their 29 year old captain.

However, in football and especially where agents such as Jorge Mendes are concerned, stranger things have happened. Mendes is always keen to do big business in Spain and were a club to come in with a high offer for a player who is massively important for United but will also turn 30 this September, it would give INEOS something to think about, as they aim to build a younger core at the club.