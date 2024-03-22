Gary Neville pinpoints one area in which Kobbie Mainoo is already better than Declan Rice

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville, has claimed that Kobbie Mainoo is already better in a key aspect of play than Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Both players have enjoyed incredible seasons to date.

Mainoo has had a whirlwind of a season where he has gone from making his full debut in November to becoming one of the first names on the team sheet for Erik ten Hag.

Resultingly, he was recently called up to the senior England national team due to his outstanding performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Rice has also lived up to his price tag, as he has played a crucial role in Arsenal’s title charge and their march to the quarter finals of the Champions League.

While the Gunners’ midfielder is obviously the more established player out of the two right now, Neville has claimed that there is an aspect of Mainoo’s game which sets him apart from England’s other midfielders.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Stick to Football podcast, the former United fullback speculated on how Gareth Southgate might fit the two players into the same midfield for England this summer at the Euros.

“I think when he (Southgate) watches Rice, and how Rice has been freed by Jorginho, I wonder if he’s brought him (Mainoo) in to sit there and have Bellingham and Rice in front”.

“Because they will both get back and look after him. I wonder whether he’s thinking, well he can handle the ball the kid”.

The pundit then went on to reveal where exactly he thought the 18 year old could improve the English midfield.

“He’s unbelievable on the ball and then you just throw Rice forward one”.

“Declan isn’t the best at receiving it in tight areas with his back to play, I think he’s better when he’s facing to play and running forward”.

“I think Mainoo can receive it in those little areas. So I think having him there and them two might be what he’s looking at”.

Certainly United fans have been delighted with the youngster’s skillset and confidence to receive the ball from Andre Onana under pressure and feel much more assured when he is in that deep position rather than the erratic Casemiro.

Whether Southgate will have the foresight or creativity to try it, is another case entirely.