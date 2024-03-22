James Scanlon makes senior international debut for Gibraltar



James Scanlon made his senior international debut last night for Gibraltar in a 0-1 loss to Lithuania.

In a week where Kobbie Mainoo has made the headlines for his call-up to the senior England side, Scanlon has beaten his fellow academy graduate by making his international debut first and at a younger age.

The 17 year old came off the bench for the final 16 minutes as Gibraltar trailed but he was unable to help find a late equaliser.

Gibraltar were taking on Lithuania in the relegation play-offs of UEFA Nations League C and now head into the away fixture on Tuesday down 0-1.

Scanlon’s big day with Gibraltar didn’t get off to a good start for the side when their keeper, Dayle Coleing, was sent off in the 26th minute when he charged out of his box and collided with the Lithuanian forward.

It was a tough task for Scanlon’s Gibraltar, but despite being a man down they held Lithuania to a lone goal in the 60th minute.

Scanlon’s appearance makes him the first ever current United player to be capped for Gibraltar.

But he is not the only United academy graduate to do so. Danny Higginbotham, who made seven appearances for United’s first team after coming through the academy in the 1990s made three appearances for Gibraltar at the tail end of his career.

Gibraltar fans will be excited to have such a talent in their set up from United’s academy and even more so knowing that younger brother, Luca Scanlon, is also climbing through the ranks of United and Gibraltar shortly behind.

Signed from Derby County in 2021, James has been impressing in the red of Manchester as well as on the international stage.

Despite his tender age, Scanlon has already been splitting his time between United’s u18s and u21s, making his debut for the latter at just 16.

An attacking midfielder by trade, he is comfortable across the line behind the striker and regular lines up on either wing or in the number 10 role.

With four goals for United’s u18s this season, Scanlon has demonstrated a good level of technical ability along with good movement which sees him up pop up across the pitch, making him a nightmare for defenders to keep track of.

Rated highly at both club and international level, Scanlon will be hoping to continue to progress through the ranks and is certainly one for United fans to watch out for.