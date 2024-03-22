Manchester United back in the race for in-demand Vanderson



Manchester United have suffered from a lack of full-backs this season due to the long-term injuries suffered by Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Diogo Dalot has cemented his place as the de-facto starting right back and the former Crystal Palace star was forced to start on the left against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal last weekend.

The Englishman had worked hard to convince Erik ten Hag last season but his future is once again up in the air with the club looking to move him on despite a one-year extension being triggered by the club.

There were even reports that the 26-year-old could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal for Michael Olise. Saudi Arabia also remain interested.

RB hunt again

If the right-back does end up leaving, United will need to strengthen and Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen remains a long-term target.

Fichajes have brought back another old favourite, Vanderson of AS Monaco, who recently signed a new long-term deal at the French club.

The Brazilian has featured 17 times for Monaco in all competitions this term, and registered two goals and one assist with the club firmly in with a shot at Champions League qualification.

The Spanish outlet has claimed that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the Brazil international and there is a chance that one of the trio could pounce despite the contract extension.

“Manchester United and Real Madrid have recently shown their interest in the signing of 22-year-old Brazilian defender Vanderson, who has emerged as a key player for AS Monaco.

“The Brazilian defender has shown an outstanding level, establishing himself as a key piece in the AS Monaco team, which makes him an attractive prospect for clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid, as well as Barcelona.”

Vanderson back as a target

Vanderson is in the top 94 percentile among full-backs for shots taken, which shows his attacking instincts while he is in the top 98 percentile for tackles (via Fbref).

That combination works perfectly for Ten Hag but considering the interest he is generating and AS Monaco’s strong negotiating position, he is expected to fetch a lot more than the €20 million market value as per Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old had joined Monaco for €11 million from Gremio back in 2022 and has impressed all the big clubs with former manager Philippe Clement calling him a “huge perfectionist”.

United have bigger issues to solve than recruiting a right-back and a lot will depend on their left-back chase and their budget.