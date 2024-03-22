Manchester United have spoken with Denmark boss over Rasmus Hojlund’s workload



The international break has started and plenty of Manchester United stars will be seen in action for their respective countries with Rasmus Hojlund among them.

The 21-year-old has been called up by Denmark ahead of friendlies against Switzerland and the Faroe Islands. However, it seems there has been an agreement between the national team and United with regards to the striker’s workload.

It must be remembered that the former Atalanta starlet returned from injury after a three-week layoff against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

He lasted 71 minutes and as expected, did not look as sharp and made way for Antony, who surprised everyone by scoring the first equaliser with his right foot.

Rasmus workload management

The games are set to come thick and fast and with the Red Devils chasing a top-four spot in the Premier League and the FA Cup crown, they want to ensure their only specialist striker is well taken care of and nothing untoward happens.

“We have an agreement with United about the total amount of playing time in the two matches. Our staff has put together a plan with Erik ten Hag on how he will get the best build-up after Rasmus’ injury period,” Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand was quoted as saying by Metro.

“It is both for our good and their good. It does not make sense to smash a player through and increase the risk of an injury that goes beyond our own Euro plans. That plan is there for Rasmus Hojlund and for all other players.

“He plays from the start against Switzerland and there are no restrictions on how much he can play in that match. Then we’ll see what happens after that match.”

The player himself has weighed in on the situation. While he does understand the importance of him staying fit considering his club’s options, he also wants to play as much as possible.

He also reiterated that he is ready for as many minutes as possible and even urged the manager to not heed the warnings from his club.

“I’m ready, so if the coach wants me to play 90, I’ll do it. There was a plan for me not to play more than 70 this weekend and that was why I was taken out there,” Hojlund told Bold.

Rasmus wants to play

“It wouldn’t be so smart if they hadn’t coordinated it and I know they have. I know they’ve talked, so I think it’s up to them. I am available and ready for whatever the coach wants me to play.

“We have a long program and a lot of games on the other side of the international break, so one way or another I can understand that, but at the same time they shouldn’t decide how much Kasper will use me.”

Good to see his desire to play but United have been smart with their dealings and hopefully, the player is not exerted against Faroe Islands.

United return to Premier League action with a game against Brentford on May 30.

