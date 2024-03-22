Manchester United want to sign Leicester City’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall



Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with INEOS hoping to lay down a marker in what will be their first window in control of the sporting structure at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s squad is in desperate need of reinforcements after a sloppy season has left them languishing behind the chasing pack in the Premier League.

United’s profligacy in front of goal has been a major issue for Ten Hag, with his attackers largely underperforming throughout the campaign.

As reported by 90min.com, United are believed to be eyeing up a move for Leicester City attacking midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to bolster the creative output in the squad.

The Englishman has been an integral part in The Foxes promotion push back to the Premier League but after a poor run of form, Enzo Maresca’s side now find themselves fighting to stay in the top two.

Should Leicester fail to bounce back to the top division, Dewsbury-Hall could be available for a cut-price fee which has peaked United’s interest.

Furthermore, the Championship club have recently been charged with breaking Profitability and Sustainability rules which means they will need to balance the books in the summer.

A fee of £25million could be enough to seal the deal for the 25-year-old who could prove to be a shrewd signing for the club.

Leicester were hoping for a sum of around £45million after turning down a £20million bid from Brighton in January. However, with promotion no longer a guarantee, United might be tempted to beat Brighton to the punch in the summer.

Dewsbury-Hall has 10 goals and 12 assists so far this season and will be desperate to secure Leicester’s return to the Premier League before deciding in his future.

United will also be focusing on a strong finish to a disappointing campaign as they attempt to hunt down Aston Villa and Tottenham in a bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Similarly, United will be hoping for a successful end to their FA Cup campaign, having been drawn against Coventry City in the semi-finals after the thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool last weekend.

