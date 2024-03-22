Manchester United youngsters seemingly poke fun at Douglas Luiz



Manchester United’s young trio of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Willy Kambwala have been spotted seemingly making fun of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in a lighter moment at Carrington.

A video was posted online that saw the three United players celebrating after a training drill by kneeling down and performing a shimmy with their chest.

Garnacho, Kambwala and Amad mocking Douglas luiz in training 😂👍 pic.twitter.com/SqY0fTK8C0 — 𝐍𝐞𝐨 (@UTDNeo_) March 22, 2024

It may seem innocuous but the fans who have a particular attention to detail will have their minds cast back to last month when United took on Aston Villa in Birmingham.

The Red Devils had taken an early lead through Rasmus Hojlund but after suffering an onslaught on their goal, Douglas Luiz turned in a cross that provided Villa with the equaliser. The goal then sparked a seemingly unnecessary reaction from the Brazilian midfielder, as he stared in Andre Onana’s direction and knelt down to perform the celebration in question.

Luckily for the Red Devils they had the last laugh as Scott McTominay came off the bench to power a header past Emiliano Martinez after a sumptuous cross from Diogo Dalot, giving the Erik ten Hag’s men a crucial three points.

Former United player Rio Ferdinand mocked Luiz after the game posting an image of the celebration and writing “U ok @dgoficial”.

In response, Luiz took to X (formerly twitter) to defend his actions by stating, “I’m good, thanks. It’s just carnaval time in Brazil”.

Well-known United fan and darts sensation Luke Littler also took to social media to mock the Villa player by posting a picture of his celebration and captioned it with “karma is real”.

This is not the first time that United’s youngsters have taken it upon themselves to mock their Premier League rivals who have been judged to be laughing at the Red Devil’s plight. When Mohammed Kudus scored against a weakened Man United side in West Ham’s 2-0 win in December, he ran to the side of the pitch and celebrated by sitting on the advertising boards.

Consequently, when Alejandro Garnacho scored his first and the side’s second of the game against the Hammers in February, youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund joined the goalscorer by copying the Ghanaian’s goal reaction, creating one of the most iconic moments of the season so far.

While it is all a bit of fun and part of the banter that makes up a significant part of the football fan experience, United’s supporters will probably enjoy the fight that the youngsters in the team are showing.

Remembering such details highlights the desire to win and defend the club, that has been sadly missing from many more senior players’ games over the last decade.

