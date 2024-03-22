No more loan deals for Mason Greenwood: Manchester United inform Getafe



Apart from incomings and outgoings, Manchester United also need to figure out what to do with all the players who will be returning from their loan spells at the end of the season.

Mason Greenwood is one of them with the academy graduate currently playing for Getafe in La Liga after securing a deadline day loan move to Spain.

He was close to being reintegrated back into the first-team fold in the summer with manager Erik ten Hag keen on his services but fan backlash meant that decision had to be reversed.

Greenwood was arrested after being charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm two seasons ago.

Greenwood’s future

He was subsequently suspended by the club but those charges were eventually dropped and the club carried out their own internal investigation which resulted in that ill-planned attempt.

Things have gone much smoother in Spain for the England international with the 22-year-old scoring eight times and assisting five more with his displays alerting all the Spanish bigwigs to his availability.

United have been monitoring their forward and hiked his price to £50 million seeing all the interest Greenwood was generating.

Barcelona were his prime suitors, with the Catalans even open to a player-plus-cash deal in order to get their man. United’s football director and head of negotiations were also spotted in a meeting with officials from the Camp Nou outfit.

But fears of their own fans revolting against the decision meant they have stepped away from that race. Atletico Madrid are in no position to pay such a high fee.

Getafe have expressed their desire to hold on to the forward for the next season as well and were even prepared to break their transfer record to land the United star permanently.

But unless United reduce their asking price, that will not be possible and now, The Sun have claimed that the Spanish outfit’s planned alternative arrangement of another one-year loan will be turned down by the club’s new co-owners.

INEOS want to raise as much capital as possible ahead of a busy summer window and Greenwood will be sold to the highest bidder and no loan arrangements will be agreed.

Loan move ruled out

“GETAFE’S hopes of borrowing Mason Greenwood for another season are set to fail with Manchester United not interested in another loan.

“Getafe are keen on another loan for Greenwood, who has eight goals and five assists in 27 matches this term, and have held talks with United.

“But the Red Devils are only focused on selling the forward – if they are to let him go at all – and know there are other clubs interested in a permanent deal.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe had even hinted at a possible return but that would not be the most prudent of moves considering the player is also reluctant to return.

There have been reports which have stated the club will attempt to sort out the Bradford-born star’s future before pre-season kicks off in order to avoid further distractions.