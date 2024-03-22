Roberto De Zerbi named as new favourite to replace Erik ten Hag

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi has been named as the new favourite to become Manchester United manager should Erik ten Hag lose his job at the end of the current campaign.

Football Insider has reported that according to sources, the Brighton manager has usurped Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate who were formerly named as favourite candidates for the role.

As relayed by The Peoples Person in late February, United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had begun considering De Zerbi as a potential appointment due to being “not completely sold” on Ten Hag.

Two weeks ago, De Zerbi broke his silence on the talks surrounding his future.

“I do what makes me happy and right now it is to be where I am. I’m lucky now to be able to compete with these teams at this level to play these games,” he explained, seemingly appeasing his current club.

Still, he refused to rule out the possibility of departing Brighton, admitting that he is open to returning to Italy in the future where he previously managed Palermo, Benevento, and Sassuolo.

During December, the race to replace Ten Hag appeared markedly different, with Graham Potter being viewed as a likely candidate. This came after he reportedly met with Ratcliffe, thereby driving rumours.

At the start of March, the idea of Potter as the next United manager gained momentum once again after he reportedly met with Dan Ashworth, who is expected to be United’s next sporting director.

Still, Potter’s links with the club were not well received by all, with United legend Dwight Yorke remaining unconvinced that Potter would have the ability to succeed as manager at Old Trafford.

In Yorke’s mind, Potter’s failure to make an impact at Chelsea serves as evidence of his struggles to handle life at a major club. He was lured to Stamford Bridge after impressing at Brighton, with De Zerbi replacing him at the Seagulls.

Two days ago, England manager Southgate was reported to be Ratcliffe’s number one choice to replace Ten Hag.

Unlike Potter, who is currently without a club, Southgate continues to coach England; a position he had held since 2016.

Although Southgate could be viewed as an ideal Ten Hag replacement because of his experience as an elite-level manager, his Premier League experience is not adequate and his appointment would have wait till after the Euros and England cannot afford distractions at the moment.

Having taken the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final, he’ll no doubt be hoping to do one better in Germany this summer.

De Zerbi, on the other hand, may be an easier target to acquire, given that a move from Brighton to United would be considered a significant step up.

The Italian has made a massive impact at Brighton since his arrival last season, securing 6th place in the Premier League and thereby qualifying for the UEFA Europa League this term.

This season has been slightly more challenging for De Zerbi’s team, who currently sit in eighth place in the league. Last week, the team was eliminated from the round of 16 of the Europa League by Roma.

As for Ten Hag, he still has the chance to win the FA Cup and secure a top-four spot in the Premier League, and he will no doubt be raring to prove himself to Ratcliffe and INEOS in order to maintain his position at United and continue to build his team toward the future.