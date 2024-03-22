Scott McTominay fails to kick on from Liverpool heroics as Scotland suffer heavy defeat

Scott McTominay and Scotland suffered a night to forget as they lost 0-4 to the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

However, it was one of those games where the scoreline does not tell the whole story, as the Scots blew numerous chances to equalise before collapsing to concede three late goals.

The Tartan Army started brightly and finished the match with 13 shots, the same as the Dutch. Moreover, they also enjoyed a respectful 46% of the ball at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Nonetheless, if they are to make any sort of mark on the summer Euros, they will need to learn to take their chances and avoid late collapses such as this.

McTominay was involved in the midfield battle as you would expect, starting as a box-to-box midfielder.

Unfortunately, the United academy graduate got himself in trouble quite early on, receiving a yellow card for a careless high arm in only the eighth minute of play.

However, he was also on the receiving end of a poor foul by former United man, Memphis Depay, who ended up in the book alongside the Scottish international.

McTominay played his part in some nice passing moves from Scotland in the first half and enjoyed a couple of trademark charges down the field.

The biggest moment in the game for the United man came in the 47th minute when he cleverly wriggled away from the Dutch defender in the penalty box but saw his shot blocked when it looked like a certain goal.

However, all in all, like his team, McTominay huffed and puffed to no avail.

The player was given a poor 6.2 on Sofascore but did manage an impressive 91% pass accuracy and 54 touches.

Apart from the aforementioned blocked shot, McTominay’s only other attempt was off target as he rarely threatened to find the back of the net.

He struggled to win many duels as he lost eight out of his 11 ground duels, which came out to be a poor 27% duel accuracy.

He also lost the ball eight times and committed three fouls and was in danger of seeing a red card, but was saved on account of the game being a friendly.

The 27-year-old did manage to make five interceptions and also blocked one shot.

Scotland now must wait till Tuesday evening, when they take on Northern Ireland in what should be an easier assignment for McTominay and his national side.