VfB Stuttgart emerge as surprise potential destination for Erik ten Hag should he lose Manchester United job

VfB Stuttgart have emerged as a potential destination for Erik ten Hag should he be sacked by Manchester United at the end of the season.

The Dutchman enjoyed a very successful debut season in England, winning the Carabao cup, reaching the FA Cup final and qualifying for the Champions League via a third-place Premier League finish.

Many United fans and pundits believed that the club had finally found the right man to resurrect the Mancunian side’s fortunes after a decade in the wilderness.

Unfortunately, things have not quite gone according to plan in this campaign.

Dumped out of the Champions League by Christmas, dethroned of their league cup title at the second hurdle and languishing in sixth place in the Premier League after 28 matches, the mood has has drastically changed regarding Ten Hag.

Not even a morale-boosting FA Cup quarter final victory over Liverpool has been enough to quell murmurs about his potential exit.

Unsurprisingly, numerous rumours have cropped up about new owners INEOS looking to hire their own man in the summer with names such as Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and most lately, Gareth Southgate doing the rounds.

As a consequence, numerous clubs have been reported to be keeping a close eye on proceedings, should the Dutchman lose his job at the end of the season.

The Sun report that Bundesliga side, Stuttgart, are the latest club to express an interest in Ten Hag’s signature.

“Stuttgart are interested in Ten Hag” as they “fear losing current boss Sebastian Hoeness who could switch to Bayern if Alonso picks Liverpool”.

There promises to be a managerial musical chairs this summer in the Bundesliga when it comes to some high-profile coaches.

Bayern boss Tuchel has already announced that he will step down as Bayern coach at the end of the season and after Bayer Leverkusen’s incredible campaign so far, it seems highly likely that Xabi Alonso will move onto bigger and better things. Both Real Madrid and Liverpool credited with an interest in the Spaniard’s services.

Stuttgart are enjoying a very successful year as well, as they currently lie third in the table and comfortably within the top four to secure a lucrative spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League.

However, the side from the MHPArena are not the only Bundesliga club interested in the United coach.

Both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen have been touted as potential destinations for Ten Hag in the future. The Peoples Person relayed that the 54 year old “dreams” of a return to Bayern Munich, where he spent two years as the youth team’s coach.

In addition, Bayern Leverkusen are reported to be keen to acquire the Dutchman at the end of the season and in spite of Stuttgart’s success this year, they would struggle to compete against their more illustrious domestic rivals.