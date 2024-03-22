Victor Lindelof has a night to forget against Bruno Fernandes’ Portugal

Victor Lindelof and Sweden’s new era with coach Jon Dahl Tomasson got off to the worst possible start with a heavy defeat to Portugal.

In what was a wonderful performance from Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, who bagged a goal and an assist, it was a disaster class by United’s Swedish skipper, Lindelof.

Tomasson threw doubt on the defender’s future as the leader of his country when he claimed that he had to reassess all his options once taking over the reins.

However, there was good news for the centre back as it was revealed a few days ago that he would remain captain.

Elaborating on his decision Tomasson claimed, “it’s a role he’s used to. He’s a player who takes responsibility, plays in a big club and always thinks about the team”.

Unfortunately, that was the only positive from a dismal showing by the Scandinavians, who showed exactly why they will not be taking part in this summer’s Euros tournament.

Portugal won 5-2 even though both sides had 13 shots each and the home side had eight on target in comparison with the away side’s six.

The Swedes also had less of the ball with 45% to Portugal’s 55%.

From a United perspective, Lindelof had a horror show of a game where he played the full 90 minutes in a side that conceded five goals.

Sofascore gave him a 5.8 for his night’s work as he put in an incredibly passive display.

The 29 year old made three clearances and had one interception, but this was the extent of his defensive interaction.

He won zero ground and aerial duels in the match, an incredible statistic that highlights how difficult he found it to make his presence felt against the Portuguese attackers.

The Swede was much stronger on the ball however and did have a highly impressive 93% pass accuracy with 43 of his 46 passes finding their intended target.

He was also involved on the ball as he had 51 touches but failed with his one long ball attempt.

Luckily, it was only a friendly, so the result or performance has no long term relevance but it will be a disheartening way to start the Tomasson era.

The Blågult and Lindelof will aim to dust themselves down and put in a much better performance at home against Albania on Monday night.