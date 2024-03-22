Will Melvine Malard remain at Manchester United once season ends?

Manchester United are ready to decide on Melvine Malard’s future.

The French international is on loan from Lyon and United have an option to buy at the end of the season but have yet to make a decision on whether to make the striker’s deal permanent.

Manager, Marc Skinner, was criticised by fans last weekend for playing Malard on the wing instead of through the middle.

However, Skinner insists that that is Malard’s preferred position.

“She sees her best position as a left forward, she’s a good connecting player. I can see where people are coming from wanting her to play in that nine position but we have a ten in a higher pocket, you can unlock that.

“What I’m going to keep encouraging Mel to do as well, is to push that line, you can’t keep cutting inside so we just need a little bit of variance.”

Skinner was impressed with her performance against Brighton where she picked up three assists.

“She was deadly against Brighton, she played particularly well, but then I thought they came out to us a little bit more [than Bristol] so against a deep block we have to find a solution.”

In a twist to an intriguing loan story, our sources close to the club claim that United may have an obligation to buy Malard providing she hits certain appearances and goal targets.

They further suggest she is not far off reaching those milestones at United, meaning the decision could be taken out of the club’s hands in the coming weeks.

She has struggled to find consistency, as has the team as a whole, but has been hampered by injury and has shown moments of magic going forward.

She has become an instant hit with United fans who would be delighted if she signed for United on a permanent deal.