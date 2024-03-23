Alejandro Garnacho favourite to be named Manchester United’s Player of the Year



Manchester United’s current season has been one to forget except for the performances put in by academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Despite Amad Diallo taking home all the plaudits, it was the Argentine who laid on the match-winning assist in that incredible FA Cup quarterfinal game against Liverpool last weekend which ended 4-3.

He tirelessly ran the channels for 120 minutes and it was made even more impressive by the fact that he was injured in the lead-up to the game.

The Argentine has been a breath of fresh air this season, and has even managed to make a name for himself out on the right wing despite preferring to play down the left.

What a season for Garnacho

His fearless style coupled with match-winning moments has made him a prime contender to win the club’s annual Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award.

Givemesport have indicated that the 19-year-old is the favourite to win the award won by Marcus Rashford last time out.

Garnacho has already scored the goal of the season with his acrobatic overhead kick against Everton back in November and could add to his personal awards tally at the conclusion of the campaign.

“The flying 20-year-old Argentinian winger is ahead in the race to be named Manchester United’s Player of the Season.

Player of the Season

“Marcus Rashford won the accolade, named in honour of legendary manager Sir Matt Busby, last season but Garnacho has been a standout performer this campaign and looks likely to win the award.”

His performances have alerted Real Madrid to his availability recently with a lot of chatter surrounding his future.

But the player only signed a new long-term deal last season and there is very little chance of an exit this summer.

The Argentina international has seven goals and four assists and will look to add to that tally as he seeks to help the Red Devils finish in the top four in the Premier League and win the FA Cup.