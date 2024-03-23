Alejandro Garnacho provides spark off the bench for Argentina

Alejandro Garnacho played the second half as Argentina ran out comfortable 3-0 winners versus El Salvador in Philadelphia yesterday.

The world champions mauled their opponents by taking 24 shots to two and enjoying an impressive 80% of the ball.

La Albiceleste took the lead through Tottenham’s Cristian Romero after 16 minutes and added their second through Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez, who was involved with the squad, flew back to Manchester before the game in preparation for his much anticipated return from injury against Brentford in a week’s time.

Therefore, United’s interest lay in 19 year old sensation, Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger has had a very successful season where he has nailed down a starting spot in the team after primarily breaking through as a bench option last season.

Such has been his form, it was reported last night that Garnacho currently is favourite to scoop the club’s prestigious Player of the Year Award.

He came off the bench to play the entire second half at the Lincoln Financial Field and was on the pitch as Argentina added their third through Giovani Lo Celso.

Garnacho made a strong impression as he was awarded with a 7.4 rating from Sofascore.

The winger had one shot on target and one shot that went wide of the goal during the half.

As you would expect, he ran successfully at tired El Salvadorian legs and completed three of his four dribble attempts.

The player was also heavily involved in an attacking sense, making two key passes and touching the ball 37 times.

Garnacho also left the field of play with an impressive passing accuracy of 91%, making 26 out of his 29 passes.

He was also very careful with the ball, only losing possession four times during the 45 minutes he was in action.

The young Argentine has spoken of his pride at representing Argentina in what was his fourth appearance for the world champions and will be hoping to make another positive impression when his country take on Costa Rica in the early hours of Wednesday morning UK time.

As was reported recently, the starlet has lofty ambitions to represent Argentina at the Copa America and or Olympic Games this summer, desperately trying to add another medal to the trophy-laden era for the South American nation.