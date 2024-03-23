Brandon Williams accused of dangerous driving in court



Manchester United defender Brandon Williams will learn the outcome of an investigation into his car crash in November after a court date was set for April 19.

The academy graduate, currently on loan at Ipswich Town, has been at United since 2008. He made his debut for the senior side in September 2019 against Rochdale, going on to make 51 appearances for the club.

Williams’ progress has stalled in recent years, however.

He was sent on loan to Norwich City in 2021/22, playing regularly for the Canaries in the Premier League at left-back, though they were ultimately relegated at the end of the season.

Injuries have hampered the academy graduate since his return to Old Trafford.

He was loaned to Ipswich last summer, with former United coach Keiran McKenna now the manager of the Championship club, and was featuring regularly until another injury problem halted this resurgence.

The defender returned to Carrington to complete his rehabilitation from this setback, where he currently remains.

In November, Williams was involved in a car crash along the A34 road in Wilmslow, Chesire.

During the proceedings on Friday at the magistrates court in Crewe, prosecutors allege the 23-year-old was driving his Audi A3 S Line car at speeds over 90mph on the A34, before being involved in an accident at a speed of 74mph.

The prosecution also alleges Williams was seen inhaling laughing gas prior to the crash. “He was seen by witnesses to have taken nitrous oxide from balloons,” the prosecutor, Katie Johnson, revealed.

Williams denies the charge of dangerous driving and denies being responsible for the crash. He also denies being impaired and that he had no insurance at the time of the incident.

Magistrates sent the case for trial at Chester Crown Court with a hearing date set for April 19. Williams has been granted unconditional bail until then.