Despite disastrous Man United loan spell, AC Milan willing to recruit Sofyan Amrabat in the summer



Last season, Manchester United’s midfield had a settled look to it with both Casemiro and Christian Eriksen being Erik ten Hag’s go-to partnership.

It has not quite worked out as well this term with the aforementioned pair looking like they have lost a yard of pace and the partnership does not seem to work in big games anymore.

Both have suffered long-term injuries as well and the Dutch boss decided to bring in Sofyan Amrabat on loan as he had worked with the Moroccan during his time at FC Utrecht and the Fiorentina star had showed in recent times that he has the potential to excel.

Fans around the world will remember his stupendous showings in the Qatar World Cup while he played a stellar role in the Serie A club’s run to the UEFA Conference League finals.

Amrabat’s poor loan

However, the move has just not worked out for the Morocco international and the player regrets taking up the offer on the back of not having a proper pre-season.

He initially also played at left-back which did not help matters confidence-wise but he has not set the stage alight when playing in his natural defensive midfielder role.

The 27-year-old has started 13 times in all competitions, and his recent error in Manchester derby just highlighted how he is not the right fit for the Premier League.

Fiorentina were set to earn quite a lot of money if United took up their option to make his loan deal permanent but that is unlikely to be the case.

AC Milan eye Amrabat

However, despite fears of his value going down, there are multiple clubs eyeing his signature once the current campaign comes to an end.

Barcelona and Juventus tried to get him in January and the Turin-based outfit are willing to wait until the summer. And as per Tuttosport (via Milan News), AC Milan also like him.

The report claims the Rossoneri are willing to spend in the summer window and midfield is an area that they are looking to strengthen in and Amrabat is one of their targets.

It seems despite his ill-fated spell in Manchester, Amrabat has his admirers in Italy and the pace of Serie A suits him more.