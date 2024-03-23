Erik ten Hag failed at signing Willian when he joined, another opportunity could be on the cards



When Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag came in, the squad was in disarray with many big-name players departing after a pretty disappointing campaign.

Recruitment needed to be spot on and a few gems like Lisandro Martinez and a Bosman move for Christian Eriksen highlighted the astuteness of the Dutchman.

Recruiting a winger was also hugely important and as per Premier League Brasil, the manager had tried to convince two-time Premier League winner Willian to join his project at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian, who mainly plays as a left winger currently, has enjoyed success down the right flank for both Chelsea and Arsenal and has enjoyed a career renaissance at Fulham.

EtH wanted to sign Willian

“Willian performed well in 2022/2023 as a starter for Fulham, who ended up in 10th place in the Premier League. His consistent form over 30 games during his return to England convinced giants Manchester United to make contact with the Brazilian, who had seen his first contract with Fulham end.

“Erik Ten Hag took action and had long conversations with Willian to present his ideas and convince the player to move to the northwest of the country, PL Brasil learned.”

The former Shakhtar Donetsk star was coming to the end of his one-year deal at Craven Cottage when Ten Hag first spoke to him. The winger was asked to wait till the end of the window for a move to materialise.

With Fulham already offering him another one-year deal, it became too risky to keep waiting for an official approach from the Red Devils and hence the 35-year-old decided to stay back in London.

“The Dutch coach stressed that it would be necessary to wait until the window progressed for the star English club to formalize a proposal. Manchester United needed to define other situations in the market before turning to Willian .

“At that time, however, the Brazilian was without a contract and was reluctant to wait for the Red Devils. With a Fulham renewal proposal on the table, the Brazilian wanted to avoid uncertainty and took advantage of the appreciation he received at Craven Cottage to extend his contract until June 2024.”

Since his move back to London, Willian has shown glimpses of what made him a two-time Chelsea Player of the Year, popping up with fantastic goals and providing leadership and experience when required.

Still keen on winning trophies

Marco Silva continues to trust in his abilities, which has also been a major boost. The Brazil international has five goals and two assists this season and he is on course to break his last season’s goal tally, which also stood at five.

His contract is set to end in June again and Saudi Arabian clubs have been knocking for some time now. But Willian still feels he has enough to give and is dreaming of playing out his career’s last chapter for a club in England who can win trophies.

Will Ten Hag and United return in June? Jadon Sancho and Antony could be sold in the summer and a position on the wings could open up.

“At 35 years old, the player is aiming high and is even thinking about waiting for an invitation from someone fighting for titles in England, as the Cottagers, despite their good seasons, are still in the middle of the table.”

He might not be a regular starter, but Willian can still make the difference in games which require a cool and calm head. A Bosman move could be on the cards.