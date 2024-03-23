Ex-Man United star Axel Tuanzebe switches allegiance from England to DR Congo



Former Manchester United star Axel Tuanzebe has switched international allegiance from England to DR Congo.

This has been confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who shared an image of Tuanzebe holding up a DR Congo shirt with manager Sébastien Desabre.

🇨🇩 Former Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe currently playing for Ipswich Town has switched his allegiance from England to DR Congo. pic.twitter.com/QrLrzBcOU8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2024

The Ipswich Town defender was called up to a preliminary DR Congo squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament but he did not take part in the competition.

However, it now seems that Tuanzebe is poised to make his international debut for DR Congo soon.

The Carrington academy graduate could line up for the national team as soon as June when they face Senegal in a World Cup qualifier clash.

Tuanzebe represented England at Under-19, 20 and 21 levels but he never received a call-up to the Three Lions senior squad.

The 26-year-old’s decision to play for the country of his birth could see him possibly reunited with a familiar face, Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Like Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka is also eligible to play for the Leopards.

In November last year, the reliable David Ornstein reported that Wan-Bissaka was approached by DR Congo to discuss a potential switch of allegiance from England.

The United right-back made one appearance for DR Congo’s Under-20 side in 2015.

Tuanzebe made 37 appearances for United before leaving last summer as a free agent to join Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town.

He made his debut for the Red Devils in 2017.

The centre-half was very highly rated in the academy and was tipped to become a mainstay in the United backline for years. However, consistent injuries prevented him from realising his potential and truly having an impact at Old Trafford.

He produced a memorable performance in a 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes when he locked down Kylian Mbappe and helped to keep the likes of Neymar and Angel Di Maria quiet.

