Facundo Pellistri reveals he has mixed feelings about his loan at Granada

Manchester United’s loanee, Facundo Pellistri, has claimed to have conflicting feelings about his loan spell at Granada to date.

As what has come to typify the player’s experience at Old Trafford, he struggled for minutes in the early part of the season, making only 14 appearances and they were largely off the bench, as those games only accounted for 366 minutes of action.

The 21 year old subsequently went on loan to Granada in Spain in January and made the perfect start, grabbing a goal and an assist in a monumental effort for the Andalusians as they claimed a highly credible 3-3 draw against Barcelona.

However, just like Alvaro Carreras before him, the Uruguay international has struggled to make much more impact for the side as they struggle their way through the Liga season and are languishing in 19th place, 13 points from safety.

In fact, they have only won two games from 28 in what has been a disappointing season for the Nazaríes.

The young winger has opened up on his time in Spain with an interview with ESPN ahead of the South American’s friendly with the Basque Country tonight.

The former coach of Granada, Alexander Medina, has recently been fired for the team’s poor form and speaking on the issue, Pellistri claimed, “at the club we went through a difficult time, but football is like that, there are good and bad moments and you have to be ready to change your mentality and bring good energy here”.

“When I return to the club, we must continue with the best energy to meet the objectives, and try to do our best”.

Elaborating further on his experience so far in La Liga he asserted, “I am accumulating a lot of minutes in Granada. I am happy about that part, but sad about how the level of the group is going, we all want to achieve the objective, there are still chances: as long as those chances are there, we are going to continue fighting”.

The 21 year old attacker also revealed his thoughts on training with controversial coach, Marcelo Biesla.

“They are very specific, he puts a lot of emphasis on individual actions, he works a lot on the lines, the collective and the individual at the same time.”

Finally Pellistri gushed with pride and the welcome distraction representing his national team provided from a tough club environment.

“Representing your country is a unique feeling and it is highly valued”.

He will aim to finish the season on a high and he will hope that he can summon a few more performances like he did in Barcelona on that night in February.

It seems that this summer could be crucial in the youngster’s future as he needs to decide what is best for his career.

In a previous interview the player claimed, “although I had minutes at Manchester United, it was not the amount I would like given the football moment I was in”.