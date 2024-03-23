Gareth Southgate dismisses “completely disrespectful” Man United managerial links



England boss Gareth Southgate has branded the rumours linking him to the Manchester United job as “completely disrespectful.”

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Southgate is a prime candidate to potentially replace Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag has overseen a very underwhelming season and there is a chance Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS could make a managerial change after the campaign concludes.

It was mentioned that Southgate is Ratcliffe’s number one choice to succeed Ten Hag.

The new United co-owner is thought to be an admirer of Southgate’s work with the Three Lions. Southgate also has the support of incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth. The pair previously worked together before Ashworth delved back into club football.

Ahead of England’s friendly against Brazil at Wembley on Saturday, Southgate was asked about the reports suggesting he could be on his way to Old Trafford in the near future.

The 53-year-old replied, “I think there are two things from my point of view, one is that I’m the England manager, I’ve got one job basically — to try and deliver a European Championship.”

“Clearly before that, there are two important games this week.”

“Second thing is, Manchester United have a manager and I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is a manager in place.”

“I’m president of the LMA [League Managers’ Association] so I don’t have any time for that sort of thing really.”

Southgate has been the England manager since 2016.

His current deal is set to run out in December but the FA are trying to get him to put pen to paper on fresh terms that would see him extend his stay at the helm of the national team.

