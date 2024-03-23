Juventus enter the race for Mason Greenwood this summer



Juventus are ready to enter race to sign Mason Greenwood with Manchester United desperate to offload the forward this summer for a big price.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian outlet, reveals the Old Lady are growing increasingly interested in the 22-year-old as they begin their preparations for next season.

As it stands, Juventus are likely to make a return to the Champions League given they sit 3rd in the table. The Italian giant finished in the unfamiliar position of 7th last season, only qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

However, the club was banned from any European competition this season, owing to breaches in UEFA’s financial fair play regulations, and thus did not take part in the Conference League. This punishment only applied to the 2023/24 season and will cease at the end of the year.

Juventus’ officials are, therefore, extremely keen for a triumphant return to Europe’s elite competition, following a disappointing few seasons for one of Italy’s biggest clubs, and have begun planning for the upcoming transfer window accordingly.

The report by La Gazzetta dello Sport reveals Greenwood has “become more than an idea” as part of this process, with Juventus keen to buttress their forward line.

Inter Milan, who lead Serie A, and second-place AC Milan have scored 71 goals and 55 goals respectively. Juventus, by comparison, have scored just 44 and are 17 points behind Inter. If the Old Lady are to close the gap between themselves and the Milan clubs next season, a more potent attacking unit will be essential.

As such, Juventus are said to be interested in Greenwood as an option for their attack for three main reasons; firstly, the 22-year-old’s skillset and talent; secondly, his age at just 22; and, lastly, his contract situation with United.

Despite spending this season on loan in La Liga with Getafe, Greenwood remains a United player. At the end of the season, he will have twelve months remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford, though United retain the right to extend this by a year should they wish.

Owing to the situation which led to Greenwood being loaned in the first place, which can be further explored here, the Reds are unlikely to want to exercise this clause. Instead, they want to permanently sell the 22-year-old this summer, in order to generate as much money for incoming transfers as possible.

Greenwood’s status as an academy player, with no transfer costs involved in his time at Old Trafford, means he is a treasure trove from an FFP perspective. Consequently, the fee United may receive for him, with figures of £40 million reported to be the club’s asking price, would be a massive boost to their spending capability this summer.

Juventus are renowned for striking a hard bargain, however. The Italian side will be acutely aware of the controversy surrounding Greenwood, likely leveraging this and his contract situation to drive down the price should they make an approach for the forward.



United, by contrast, will be hoping the growing list of teams interested in their forward will help to do the opposite.