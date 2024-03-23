Manchester United eyeing Andriy Lunin as Andre Onana’s replacement



Manchester United’s goalkeeping department underwent a major overhaul with David de Gea finally ending his 12-year stay at the club.

Numerous high-profile errors meant manager Erik ten Hag asked the club to rescind their initial offer and the Spaniard chose not to sign an extension.

The former Ajax manager chose to bring in former protege Andre Onana, fresh from guiding Inter Milan to the Champions League final where the Manchester City players were scared to press the goalkeeper due to his ability with the ball at his feet, unlike what they did whenever De Gea had the ball.

However, the Cameroonian did not enjoy the best of starts, making huge mistakes both in the Premier League and Champions League and the English media was instantly on his case.

Onana could be displaced?

There were numerous calls to bench him and he was labelled a disaster, but the 27-year-old persevered through the tough times and he has started showing his mettle since the turn of the New Year.

However if Spanish outlet El Nacional are to be believed, United are eyeing an upgrade in the form of Real Madrid shot-stopper Andriy Lunin.

With Thibaut Courtois currently sidelined through injury, the Ukrainian has fought off competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga to become the undisputed No 1 this term.

The 25-year-old has played 23 times in all competitions, keeping 10 clean sheets in total and he wants to stay and prove himself to be good enough to start games over the Belgian.

However, Courtois is expected to start once back and Lunin has no intention of staying as a backup. With his current deal ending in 2025, Los Blancos are looking to move him on for a healthy profit.

Lunin, an unlikely choice

“Taking into account that Courtois will once again be the starter when he recovers from his injury, the young goalkeeper is considering accepting Manchester United’s offer , one of the many that he has on the table,” the report states.

The offer is described as a “succulent” one and Lunin will make the choice based on the direction the club take with regards to the No 1 spot next term.

The Ukraine international has a market value of €16 million as per Transfermarkt and could be an option should Altay Bayindir leave.

But considering the hefty outlay on Onana and judging from his recent form, the Cameroon international does not deserve to lose his status.