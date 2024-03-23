Manchester United given boost in Georgiy Sudakov pursuit as agents want Premier League move

Manchester United’s pursuit of Georgiy Sudakov has been given a boost as the player’s agent wants to take him to the riches of English football.

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder has recently been linked to numerous clubs around Europe after impressing in the Champions League.

The first signs of United’s interest were reported back in November as they and numerous European giants were said to be hot on the heels of the player.

Sudakov has also been the subject of further interest this week as it was reported that the Red Devils were one of numerous clubs to request information on the 21 year old.

He is incredibly highly rated and has been described as playing “a role akin to Kevin de Bruyne” for his side.

TEAMtalk have provided an update on the situation, reporting that the player’s agents would prefer to take him to England.

As stated in previous reports, the Ukrainian giants “want €100 million for the 21-year-old, who they believe to be a supreme talent”.

Therefore, the price alone will rule out Italian suitors or the likes of cash-strapped Barcelona.

Both United and City are said to be “very keen but have not made as much contact or effort over a deal so far, there has been contact with his agents however”.

“Sudakov’s agents have done previous business in England when they took Vitaliy Mykolenko to Everton and the hope is they can be the dealbreakers in a mega money move to the biggest league in football”.

“Chelsea have been pushing over the last week, with Sudakov ticking all the boxes for recruitment due to his age and profile”.

However, the news that the player’s representatives are very open to a move to England is good news for the Mancunian club.

While Chelsea may have done more of the work to date, if United are keen on the player and he wants to come to England, it is imaginable that they can make up the difference quite quickly.

Moreover, despite United’s problems this year, they are still in a much better position than Chelsea to achieve European football as they sit a comfortable eight points ahead of the Blues in the table.

Therefore, Manchester could conceivably be a more attractive destination for the youngster with the likely icing on the cake of European competition on offer.